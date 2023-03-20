Discover the Top-Rated Zoos in South Florida: A Guide for Animal Lovers

The Best Zoos in South Florida for Animal Lovers

South Florida is a haven for animal lovers, with its vast stretches of natural landscapes and an abundance of wildlife. Zoos in the region capitalize on this abundance and provide a haven where visitors can observe and appreciate different animal species from all over the world. Whether you are visiting solo or with family, there is a zoo in South Florida that will capture your imagination, educate, and entertain you. Below are the top-rated zoos in South Florida that make good stops for animal lovers.

1. Zoo Miami – Miami

Zoo Miami, previously known as Miami Metrozoo, sits on a vast 750-acre park and is the largest zoo in Florida. This zoo’s exhibitions are divided into various sections, including ‘Amazon and Beyond,’ ‘Africa,’ and ‘Asia.’ The zoo’s current lineup includes over 3,000 different wild animals. Visitors can view these animals in their habitats, ranging from African savannas to Asian rainforests. The exhibit also hosts a range of endangered species, making it an important center for conservation efforts.

2. Palm Beach Zoo – Palm Beach

The Palm Beach Zoo covers a vast 23 acres and sits on the edge of West Palm Beach. It boasts a diverse collection of wildlife, with over 1,400 animals grouped into standard habitats. These habitats include South American jaguars, kudu, kangaroos, and playful African monkeys. It’s not just the animals that draw visitors to this zoo – the lush vegetation and water features around the habitats make it a beautiful environment. The devoted staffs engage in a range of programs to protect endangered and threatened animal species.

3. Butterfly World – Coconut Creek

While not a typical zoo, Butterfly World in Coconut Creek offers an enchanting experience for animal lovers. The 10-acre garden paradise is famous for its giant free-flight hummingbird and butterfly habitats, and it also has an insectarium with exotic and rare insect exhibits. As well as the butterflies, the venue also hosts other animals including lorikeets, turtles, and macaws. Butterfly World is a fantastic place for families to enjoy a beautiful and tranquil ambiance.

4. Lion Country Safari – Loxahatchee

Lion Country Safari encompasses 600 acres and is a unique animal experience, offering visitors a tour by car, on tractor-trailers, or boat. It’s one of the few zoos globally where visitors get to watch wild African animals up close and personal. The park is famous for its pride of lions, but it also has an immersive exhibit of chimpanzees and gorillas on an island where visitors can observe these animals while crossing a 600-foot suspended bridge. Lion Country Safari aims to provide visitors with an understanding of these animals’ environments and their habitats while fostering conservation efforts.

5. Jungle Island – Miami

Jungle Island offers an up-close encounter with wildlife in an unusual setting, bringing visitors close to diverse animals such as kangaroos, tigers, and penguins. The venue offers a range of animal shows such as the Wild Encounters, Winged Wonders, and Jungle Island Tales. Jungle Island’s facilities include jungle-themed dining, an adventure park, zip-lining, and a petting zoo, and the venue offers visitors varied extras such as animal paintings or paintings of portraits on sustainable products.

6. Everglades Alligator Farm – Homestead

This unique venue showcases Florida’s natural habitats, providing visitors with a glimpse of Florida’s wildlife and natural wetlands. Covering over 20 acres, this farm hosts over 2,000 alligators, over a thousand alligators from babies to adults, and various reptiles such as pythons, crocodiles, turtles, and snakes. The Everglades Alligator Farm offers the chance to connect with various wildlife species, and visitors are encouraged to hold compliant baby alligators, feed them, and even have their photo taken with them.

In conclusion, South Florida’s zoos offer a variety of animal experiences for visitors, making them a destination for animal lovers. These zoos aim to provide an environment where visitors can learn about the conservation efforts to protect endangered animals while connecting to the natural world. Whether you are a first-time visitor looking to experience the impressive exhibits or a frequent visitor searching for something new, these zoos will not disappoint, and they’re all South Florida’s top-rated zoos.

————————————

best zoos in south florida