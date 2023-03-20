Carol Baskin: The Truth About Her Missing Husband’s Disappearance

Title: The Truth About the Disappearance of Carol Baskin’s Husband, Don Lewis

Introduction:

When Netflix’s Tiger King was released, it became an overnight sensation. The documentary followed the lives of exotic animal breeders and their bizarre relationships. Carol Baskin, one of the documentary’s personalities, became a household name after the series. However, her husband’s disappearance caused a stir and raised questions about her involvement in his mysterious disappearance.

The Disappearance of Don Lewis:

Don Lewis was a successful businessman in the exotic animal trade. He was married to Carol Baskin, whom he met when she was only 19 years old, and he was already in his forties. After their marriage, they became involved in the big cat industry and ran an animal sanctuary that later became known as Big Cat Rescue. In 1997, Don Lewis disappeared under mysterious circumstances, and to date, there is no trace of his whereabouts.

Speculation and Accusations:

Despite the lack of evidence, Carol Baskin has been accused of being involved in her husband’s disappearance. Some people believe she may have murdered him and disposed of his body. Others have accused her of financial gain, stating that she inherited a considerable sum of money and assets following his disappearance. There have also been allegations that she may have fed his body to the tigers at the sanctuary.

Investigations and Reopening of the Case:

The investigation into Don Lewis’s disappearance was reopened in 2020 after the release of Tiger King. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister stated that there was no new evidence to suggest that Carol Baskin was involved in her husband’s disappearance. However, he encouraged anyone with evidence to come forward. Despite the lack of evidence against Carol, public opinion about her involvement remains divided.

Conclusion:

The disappearance of Don Lewis remains a mystery to this day, and it is essential not to jump to conclusions based on unfounded allegations. Carol Baskin is innocent until proven guilty, and it is essential to avoid false accusations. While there is no concrete evidence to suggest that she was involved in his disappearance, the investigation remains ongoing, and society must wait to see if anything new comes to light. Until then, Don Lewis remains a missing person, and society must respect his memory and his family’s privacy.

————————————

carol baskin dead husband