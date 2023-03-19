Top 10 Most Popular Zoos in the United States

1. San Diego Zoo

Located in California, the San Diego Zoo is one of the most famous and popular zoos in the world. It is home to over 650 species of animals, including pandas, elephants, and tigers. The zoo is also renowned for its botanical gardens, which feature over 700,000 plants. The San Diego Zoo is a non-profit organization that focuses on animal conservation and research.

2. Bronx Zoo

The Bronx Zoo, located in New York, is the largest metropolitan zoo in the United States. It houses over 6,000 animals, including rare and endangered species such as Siberian tigers and red pandas. The zoo also features several exhibits, including the World of Birds, JungleWorld, and the Congo Gorilla Forest. Visitors can also enjoy the zoo’s interactive experiences, such as the Butterfly Garden and the Children’s Zoo.

3. Lincoln Park Zoo

Located in Chicago, the Lincoln Park Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in the country. It is home to over 1,100 animals, including polar bears, chimpanzees, and red kangaroos. The zoo’s exhibits include the Regenstein African Journey, the Kovler Seal Pool, and the Pritzker Family Children’s Zoo. Admission to the Lincoln Park Zoo is free, making it an accessible destination for families.

4. Smithsonian National Zoological Park

The Smithsonian National Zoological Park, located in Washington D.C., is a must-visit destination for animal lovers. The zoo is home to over 2,700 animals, including giant pandas, lions, and orangutans. Visitors can enjoy several exhibits, including the Elephant Trails, the American Trail, and the Small Mammal House. The zoo also focuses on animal conservation and research, with several programs dedicated to protecting endangered species.

5. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, located in Ohio, is one of the most popular zoos in the country. It is home to over 10,000 animals, including gorillas, zebras, and penguins. The zoo features several exhibits, including the Heart of Africa, the Polar Frontier, and the Australia and Islands. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium also has a water park, a golf course, and several dining options for visitors.

6. Memphis Zoo

The Memphis Zoo, located in Tennessee, is one of the largest zoos in the United States. It is home to over 4,500 animals, including giant pandas, hippos, and giraffes. The zoo features several exhibits, including the Zambezi River Hippo Camp, the China exhibit, and the Northwest Passage. Visitors can also enjoy several interactive experiences such as the Cat Country exhibit and the Aquarium.

7. Houston Zoo

The Houston Zoo, located in Texas, is a must-visit destination for family and animal lovers. It is home to over 6,000 animals, including African elephants, jaguars, and Komodo dragons. The zoo features several exhibits, including the Kipp Aquarium, the Wortham World of Primates, and the McNair Asian Elephant Habitat. The Houston Zoo also has a Children’s Zoo, a Wildlife Carousel, and a playground for kids.

8. Oregon Zoo

Located in Portland, the Oregon Zoo is home to over 2,500 animals, including African elephants, lions, and bears. The zoo features several exhibits, including the Great Northwest, the African Rainforest, and the Pacific Shores. Visitors can also enjoy several interactive experiences such as the Zoo Train, the Carousel, and the Petting Zoo. The Oregon Zoo also has several dining options and picnic areas for visitors.

9. St. Louis Zoo

The St. Louis Zoo, located in Missouri, is a must-visit destination for animal lovers. It is home to over 18,000 animals, including penguins, gorillas, and lemurs. The zoo features several exhibits, including the Bird House, the Sea Lion Sound, and the River’s Edge. Visitors can also enjoy several interactive experiences such as the Children’s Zoo, the Stingray Bay, and the 4D Theater.

10. Denver Zoo

The Denver Zoo, located in Colorado, is one of the most popular zoos in the United States. It is home to over 3,500 animals, including African lions, Amur tigers, and orangutans. The zoo features several exhibits, including the Predator Ridge, the Primate Panorama, and the Toyota Elephant Passage. Visitors can also enjoy several interactive experiences such as the zoo train, the zoo shuttle, and the animal shows.

Conclusion

In conclusion, these top 10 zoos offer a unique opportunity to witness the beauty and wonders of the animal kingdom. Each zoo has its unique exhibits, interactive experiences, and dining options, making them a must-visit destination for families and animal lovers. These zoos also focus on animal conservation and research, ensuring that future generations can appreciate these magnificent creatures.

