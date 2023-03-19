The Untold Story of Carole Baskin: Where is She Now?

The Untold Story of Carole Baskin

The Rise of Carole Baskin

Carole Baskin was born in San Antonio, Texas, on June 6, 1961. She grew up on a farm, where she spent most of her childhood riding horses and caring for animals. After graduating from high school, she moved to Tampa, Florida, where she worked as a waitress and met her future husband, Don Lewis. Don was a self-made millionaire who made his fortune in real estate and animal trading. Together, they started Big Cat Rescue, which was initially a breeding operation for exotic cats.

The Tiger King Controversy

Carole Baskin rose to fame in early 2020 after the release of the Tiger King docuseries on Netflix. The show followed the exploits of Joe Exotic, a big cat enthusiast who owned a private zoo in Oklahoma. While the show was marketed as a true-crime story, it quickly turned into a bizarre and salacious spectacle that depicted the seedy underbelly of the exotic animal trade. Carole was introduced as one of Joe’s primary adversaries, with the show presenting her as the face of the movement against big cat captivity.

The show’s portrayal of Carole was heavily criticized by many viewers who felt that she was unfairly demonized. Some critics argued that the show presented an inaccurate depiction of her and did not explore her animal rights activism to the extent that it should have. Additionally, many felt that the focus on Joe Exotic’s antics made it difficult to take the subject matter seriously. Despite the controversy, the show was a massive hit, and Carole became a household name overnight.

The Aftermath

After the release of Tiger King, Carole’s life changed dramatically. She received numerous death threats and was subjected to intense scrutiny from the media and the public. She was accused of murdering her husband, Don Lewis, and profiting off of the big cat trade. She also became the target of Joe Exotic’s wrath, who frequently attacked her online and accused her of being a hypocrite. However, Carole remained steadfast in her mission and continued to advocate for animal rights.

In May 2020, Carole’s first husband’s family filed a lawsuit against her, accusing her of playing a role in his disappearance. The case remains ongoing, and Carole has denied any involvement. Despite these legal battles, Carole has been busy with her animal rights work. In July 2020, she launched the Big Cat Public Safety Act, which is a bill aimed at prohibiting the private ownership of big cats. The bill has received widespread support from animal rights activists, but it remains to be seen whether it will be passed into law.

Where is Carole Baskin Now?

Today, Carole Baskin is still the CEO of Big Cat Rescue, and she continues to advocate for animal rights. She has also become an unlikely pop culture icon, with many people still fascinated by her story. She has even competed on Dancing with the Stars, where she danced to the theme song of Tiger King. While she may never escape the controversy surrounding her, Carole seems determined to use her platform to make a positive impact. Whether she’s saving wild animals or raising awareness about the dangers of the exotic animal trade, Carole Baskin is a force to be reckoned with.

Conclusion

The story of Carole Baskin is an immensely complex and multifaceted one. From her humble beginnings on a Texas farm to her status as a media icon, Carole has lived an extraordinary life. While her story has been mired in controversy and scandal, it is clear that she is a woman who is deeply committed to her beliefs. Whether you love her or loathe her, there is no denying that Carole Baskin is a fascinating character who has left an indelible mark on popular culture.

————————————

carole baskin where is she