The Mysterious Disappearance of Joe Exotic’s Second Husband, Don Lewis

The world was captivated by the dramatic and wild life of Joe Exotic, the flamboyant zoo owner and star of the hit Netflix series Tiger King. But amidst the tigers, the feuds, and the scandals, one mystery remained unsolved: the disappearance of Joe’s second husband, Don Lewis.

A Passion for Big Cats

Don Lewis was a self-made millionaire and animal lover who had a particular affinity for big cats. He owned several properties in Florida, including a wildlife sanctuary where he kept over 100 tigers, lions, and other exotic animals. It was through this sanctuary that he met Joe Exotic, who was then known as Joe Schreibvogel.

Joe was a former pet store owner who had a passion for exotic animals, and he quickly formed a bond with Don over their shared love of big cats. The two men started a business together, buying and selling big cats across the country. They also got married, in a ceremony that was officiated by a man dressed as Elvis Presley.

A Toxic Relationship

But their marriage was far from idyllic. Joe was a volatile and controlling partner who would frequently lash out at Don, both verbally and physically. He also had a string of extramarital affairs, some with men and some with women. Don, who was notoriously shy and quiet, seemed to be trapped in a relationship that was both abusive and suffocating.

The Disappearance of Don Lewis

As tensions between the couple rose, so did suspicions about Don’s disappearance. In the months leading up to his disappearance, Don had allegedly told several friends and colleagues that he feared for his safety and that Joe had threatened to kill him. He had also filed a restraining order against Joe, claiming that he had pointed a gun at him and threatened to kill him on multiple occasions.

After Don vanished, Joe’s behavior became even more erratic. He claimed that Don had run off to Costa Rica with another woman, and that he had left behind all of his money and his beloved animals. But this story was quickly debunked. Don’s family and friends knew that he had no interest in going to Costa Rica, and that he had always been a responsible caretaker of his animals.

The Legacy of Don Lewis

Despite numerous investigations and appeals to the public for information, Don’s fate remains a mystery to this day. Some believe that he was killed by Joe and his accomplices, and that his body was disposed of along with the many tigers they bred and killed. Others think that he simply ran away, unable to endure the abuse and torment of his life with Joe.

The legacy of Don Lewis lives on, not just in the popular imagination but also in the ongoing investigations into his disappearance. His family and friends continue to push for answers, hoping that one day they will finally find out what happened to the man they loved and admired.

A Chilling and Haunting Story

The mystery of Don Lewis and his disappearance remains one of the most chilling and haunting stories of the big cat world. It is a tale that speaks to the power of love, greed, and revenge, and the cost that we all can sometimes pay for our passions.

————————————

what happened to joe exotics second husband sub