Inside the Gates of the World’s Largest Private Zoo

Introduction

The Garold Wayne Interactive Zoological Park, commonly known as The G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park, is the world’s largest private zoo situated in Oklahoma. The park is sprawling over an impressive 400-acres and hosts over 1,400 animals, with the majority being big cats.

Founding

The zoo was founded in 1997 by Joe Schreibvogel, also known famously as Joe Exotic, who has had an undying affection for animals since he was a child. Over the years, the zoo has faced numerous controversies and disputes, including allegations of animal abuse, negligence, and lawsuits filed against it.

Attractions

Despite the controversies surrounding the zoo, it continues to attract visitors from all over the world, thanks to the unique experience it offers. Visitors get a chance to interact with the animals up close and personal. The big cat enclosures are a highlight of the zoo, offering insight into their territories. Visitors can watch as magnificent creatures lounge by the poolside or interact with their keepers.

The zoo also has a diverse collection of other animals such as primates, wolves, bears, bison, macaws, and reptiles. The zoo’s reptile house has an impressive collection and is home to several venomous snakes, including rattlesnakes, copperheads, and cottonmouths.

A walk through the bird sanctuary will leave guests in awe at the sheer beauty and grandeur of the birds on display.

Animal Conservation

The Garold Wayne Interactive Zoological Park takes animal conservation seriously. They have a disaster plan in place, and animal handlers are well-trained to respond to emergency situations. They also conduct educational tours and workshops to teach visitors the importance of animal conservation and the role that zoos play in protecting endangered species.

Visitor Experience

With so much to see and explore, a day trip to the world’s largest private zoo will leave visitors with memories to last a lifetime. The zoo employees are friendly and knowledgeable, and the safety of the animals and visitors is paramount.

Admission rates are reasonably priced, and the zoo is opened all year round except for Christmas Day. Visitors are permitted to bring their food and drinks, but there are also food trucks and vendors within the park that offer a broad range of delicacies to choose from.

Controversies

It is essential to note that The Garold Wayne Interactive Zoological Park has faced numerous controversies over the years. The park’s founder, Joe Exotic, was sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2019 for violating wildlife laws and ordering the killing of five tigers.

Conclusion

In conclusion, although The Garold Wayne Interactive Zoological Park may be surrounded by controversy, it offers a unique and unforgettable experience that many visitors cherish. The facility is well-organized, and the staff is knowledgeable, friendly, and passionate about animal conservation. It is the perfect destination for both animal lovers and adventure enthusiasts, and a must-see for anyone visiting Oklahoma.

————————————

what is the largest private zoo events