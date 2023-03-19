Exploring the Largest Zoos in the United States: A Complete Guide

Largest Zoos in the United States: A Complete Guide

Zoos have been a popular leisure activity for many people around the world. They offer an exciting and educational experience not only for children but also for adults. The United States is home to some of the largest and most impressive zoos in the world. These zoos are not just for entertainment but are also centers for conservation, research, and education. This article is a complete guide to exploring the largest zoos in the United States.

San Diego Zoo

The San Diego Zoo located in southern California is one of the largest and most famous zoos in the United States. Its vast collection of animals, variety of exhibits, and gorgeous landscapes makes it an enjoyable experience for the entire family. The zoo is home to over 3,700 animals from various species, including elephants, gorillas, tigers, and pandas. Apart from the animal exhibits, the San Diego Zoo also offers entertaining experiences, such as the Skyfari Aerial Tram, a 4-D theater, and guided bus tours through the African savannah and the Asian rainforest.

Bronx Zoo

The Bronx Zoo located in New York City is the largest urban zoo in the United States, with over 4,000 animals representing over 650 species. Its size and variety of exhibits make it a popular destination amongst tourists and locals alike. The zoo features indoor and outdoor exhibits, including the Congo Gorilla Forest, Tiger Mountain, and the Swamp exhibit. The Bronx Zoo also offers experiences such as the Bug Carousel, Butterfly Garden, and camel rides. The Wild Asia Monorail ride is a must-do experience, where visitors can witness animals such as tigers, elephants, and leopards.

Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium located in Omaha, Nebraska is one of the largest zoos in the world, with 160 acres of land and over 17,000 animals. The zoo is divided into several exhibits, including the Desert Dome, the world’s largest indoor desert ecosystem, and the Lied Jungle, which is a rainforest habitat that features a variety of animal species. The zoo also features an aquarium, with exhibits such as the penguin exhibit, the shark reef, and the shark tunnel. Visitors can take part in experiences, such as the train ride, butterfly pavilion, and the skyfari.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium located in Ohio is a massive 580-acre park that features over 10,000 animals from over 600 species. The zoo is divided into themed exhibits such as the North America exhibit, which features animals such as bears, wolves, and cougars. The Polar Frontier exhibit features species such as polar bears and arctic foxes, while the Australia and Asia exhibit features animals such as the kangaroo and lemur. The Columbus Zoo also has a water park, golfing, and a safari park, making it an ideal destination for all ages.

Philadelphia Zoo

Founded in 1874, the Philadelphia Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in the United States. Despite its age, the zoo continues to be one of the most popular attractions in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Zoo features outdoor and indoor exhibits, including the Rare Animal Conservation Center, the Big Cat falls, and the Key Bank Zoo360. The Key Bank Zoo360 is an experience that allows visitors to see the animals from different perspectives, including overhead and below. Other unique experiences the Philadelphia Zoo offers include the Zoo Balloon ride, the Swan boat ride, and the train ride.

Conclusion

Visiting a zoo is an exciting and educational experience for all ages. The zoos highlighted in this article are among the largest and most popular in the United States, providing visitors with a wide range of animal species and exceptional exhibits. Each of these zoos has its own unique charm, making it an ideal destination for a family day trip or a vacation. So whether you’re a nature lover or an animal enthusiast, be sure to experience one of these impressive zoos on your next holiday.

