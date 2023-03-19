Discovering the World’s Largest Zoo: Where It Is and What to Expect

Zoo Berlin: A Fascinating Gateway to the Animal Kingdom

Zoos have always been one of the most highly favored spaces for animal lovers all over the world. It is the place where children and adults alike can explore, learn and interact with some of the world’s most exotic and endangered animal species. And if you are a true wildlife enthusiast, you might be interested in knowing that the world’s largest zoo lies ahead of you, waiting to be discovered.

The Largest Zoo in the World

Located in Germany, The Zoological Garden Berlin, popularly known as Berlin Zoo, is the world’s largest. Founded in 1844, the Berlin Zoo has come a long way to become the grandiose attraction that it is today. Covering a total area of 32 hectares, it is home to over 20,000 animals belonging to around 1,500 different species. These range from exotic animals, like pandas and elephants, to aquatic species such as penguins and countless others that you may have never seen before. Berlin Zoo is one of the few places in the world where you can witness such a vast range of animals in one place.

A Top Sightseeing Destination

If you’re planning a visit to Berlin Zoo, then it’s important to know where to begin. You will definitely be awed by the sheer size of the place as you walk through the gates. It’s practically impossible to see everything in one day, and so it’s best to plan ahead if you want to make the most of the experience.

The first things to look out for are the most famous residents of the zoo – the giant pandas. Berlin Zoo has two pandas – Meng Meng and Jiao Qing – and catching a glimpse of them is a must. The enclosure that the pandas live in is designed to look like their natural habitat in China, complete with rocks, stones, and a waterfall.

Moving on from the pandas, you’ll find yourself walking through various zones featuring different regions of the world, each housing animals that live in those regions. The Africa House, for instance, is one of the most impressive animal enclosures in the zoo. You’ll find yourself surrounded with the sounds of birdcalls and squawking parrots as you weave around the maze-like structure.

Next, make your way to the Hippopotamus House, where you can watch these magnificent creatures swim from beneath the water’s surface. Following this, you could take a look at the Elephant House, where you can bathe alongside the elephants as they splash around joyfully in their enclosure.

As you walk around the zoo, you’ll find an incredible variety of beautiful and intriguing animals. The Arctic exhibit, for example, is one of the highlights of the zoo, where you can witness the graceful dance of the sea lions as they glide through the water. The penguins are another crowd favorite, with their unique waddling walk and black-and-white feathers standing out in stark contrast against the ice-blue water of their habitat.

If you’re fascinated by reptiles, be sure to make your way to the Reptile House, housing some of the world’s most notoriously poisonous snakes and crocodiles, including the king cobra and the saltwater crocodile.

For the younger visitors, Berlin Zoo has a special Children’s Zoo designed especially for kids. There they can pet rabbits, goats, and other farm animals. The playground, sandbox, and other fun activities all contribute towards a truly magical experience for the little ones.

An Impressive Experience

Overall, Berlin Zoo is an impressive place to visit. The sheer number of animals from all over the world is astonishing, and the habitats have been designed to reflect the natural surroundings of each species. The zoo’s staff is courteous and are always willing to provide visitors with detailed guidance on the various different animals and species. The prices for entering the zoo are reasonable, with children under six years of age being allowed in free of cost.

The Perfect Getaway Destination

In conclusion, if you are an animal lover or someone who seeks adventure and wonder, then Berlin Zoo should absolutely be in your travel bucket list. With its unbelievably vast range of animals and picturesque walkways, this is one of the few places on earth where you can lose yourself in the beauty and grandeur of the natural world. It’s the perfect place to get away, relax and experience something amazing.

————————————

where is largest zoo in the world