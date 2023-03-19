Discovering the Best Zoos in Germany: A Complete List

Discovering Germany’s Best Zoos: A Guide to Animal Conservation and Education

Germany is a country that has always placed great emphasis on animal welfare and preservation. As such, it’s no surprise that Germany boasts some of the best zoos in the world. These zoos are not only home to a wide variety of animals but also offer immersive exhibits, education, and conservation programs.

1. Berlin Zoological Garden

Dubbed as the oldest and most famous zoo in Germany, the Berlin Zoological Garden is an institution that’s close to the hearts of Berliners. Founded in 1844, the zoo is home to over 19,000 animals representing more than 1,500 species, including giant pandas, elephants, and giraffes. Not only are the animals impressive, but the zoo also features modern exhibits such as the AquaDom, a massive cylindrical aquarium that allows visitors to view marine creatures from the inside.

2. Leipzig Zoological Garden

Located in the east of Germany, Leipzig Zoological Garden has been ranked the best zoo in Europe several times by TripAdvisor. Opened in 1878, the zoo covers an area of 225,000 square meters and is home to over 850 species of animals. One of the most exciting exhibits is the world’s largest indoor tropical rainforest, Gondwanaland. Visitors can explore this pristine jungle and encounter free-roaming animals like monkeys, birds, and sloths.

3. Wilhelma Zoological and Botanical Garden

Wilhelma is a unique zoo in Germany. Not only does it house over 11,500 animals, but it also features an impressive botanical garden with over 7,500 plant species. Located in Stuttgart, this zoo’s architecture is also a sight to behold, with some buildings designed to replicate Moorish, Romanesque, and Gothic styles. Popular exhibits include the large ape house and an open-air enclosure for African elephants.

4. Munich Hellabrunn Zoo

Munich’s Hellabrunn Zoo is known for its unique concept of cage-less enclosures, allowing visitors to observe animals in their natural habitats. The zoo covers 40 hectares and is home to over 700 species of animals. One of the highlights is the ‘Polar World’ exhibit featuring Alaska’s wildlife, replete with underwater views of penguins swimming. The zoo runs up to 20 conservation programs and has been awarded several times as the best in Germany.

5. Hamburg Tierpark Hagenbeck

This zoo in Hamburg is owned by the fifth generation of the Hagenbeck family and is one of the rarest privately-owned zoos in Germany. The zoo is famous for its open-air enclosures that allow visitors to interact with animals such as reindeer, camels, and sea lions. Established in 1907, the zoo is involved in several research programs and has a strong focus on animal conservation.

6. Cologne Zoological Garden

The Cologne Zoological Garden is known for its impeccable landscaping and animal conservation efforts. The zoo has over 7,000 animals from different species, and visitors can also take a ride on their gondola lift to view animals like chimpanzees and orangutans. The conservation program focuses on preserving species like elephants and apes, that are critically endangered.

7. Osnabrück Zoo

The Osnabrück Zoo is quite small in comparison to other zoos in Germany, but it’s known to offer a unique experience to visitors. The zoo is divided into different themed areas like Africa, the Arctic, and Asia, allowing visitors to explore different animal habitats. One of the exciting exhibits recently added is the “Leap of Faith,” where visitors can experience a zip line journey over the zoo’s wetlands.

8. Duisburg Zoo

Duisburg Zoo is a wildlife park that boasts over 2,000 animals of more than 280 species. Visitors can witness wildcats, marmots, and beavers in various habitats. One of the highlights of the zoo is the Dolphinarium, where visitors can see dolphins and sea lions perform tricks and enjoy a magnificent acrobatic show. Also, the zoo is an active participant in animal breeding programs, and it offers guided tours on conservation and animal behavior.

In conclusion, Germany’s zoos offer an array of immersive experiences for visitors of all ages. From seeing the majestic animals to participating in conservation programs, the best zoos in Germany offer an unforgettable experience. So, no matter where you’re located in Germany, there’s a zoo near you that’s worth visiting.

