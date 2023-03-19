Boost Your Immune System with Vitamin C During Flu Season

Boost Your Immune System This Flu Season with Vitamin C

Flu season is upon us, and one of the best ways to prepare for it is by boosting your immune system with vitamin C. Vitamin C is an essential nutrient that plays a vital role in the proper functioning of our immune system. It helps protect us from illnesses, like the flu, by supporting the development and growth of immune cells that fight off infections.

How Does Vitamin C Boost Your Immune System?

Vitamin C has a wide range of functions in the human body. One of its most important roles is enhancing the body’s immune response. When you expose your body to an infection, your immune system uses vitamin C to create a layer of protection against it. Vitamin C helps your immune cells detect and destroy viruses and bacteria that enter your body.

Vitamin C also limits the duration and severity of infections by reducing the amount of inflammation caused by a virus. Inflammation is the body’s way of fighting off an infection. However, too much inflammation can cause damage to healthy cells and tissues. Vitamin C helps to balance the body’s inflammatory response, which in turn helps to prevent tissue damage and speed up recovery time.

How Much Vitamin C Do You Need?

The Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) of vitamin C for adults is 90mg for males and 75mg for females. However, during the flu season, it’s essential to increase your intake of vitamin C. Taking a daily supplement of 1000mg or more during the flu season can help to boost your immune system and protect you from infections.

It’s important to note that taking high doses of vitamin C for extended periods can cause side effects like diarrhea and stomach cramps. Therefore, it’s recommended to speak with your doctor before taking high doses of vitamin C.

Best Sources of Vitamin C

The best way to get vitamin C is through a healthy and balanced diet. Some of the best sources of vitamin C include:

Citrus fruits: Oranges, lemons, limes, mandarins, grapefruit, etc.

Berries: Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, etc.

Kiwifruit

Bell peppers

Broccoli

Brussels Sprouts

Tomatoes

Spinach

Melons

In addition to the above sources, vitamin C supplements are widely available in the form of tablets, capsules, powders, and gummies. However, it’s important to choose high-quality supplements from reputable manufacturers to ensure that you’re getting the right dose of vitamin C.

Conclusion

Vitamin C is an essential nutrient that plays a critical role in the proper functioning of our immune system. By increasing your intake of vitamin C during the flu season, you can give your immune system a boost and protect your body from infections.

Remember to get your daily dose of vitamin C through a balanced diet that includes fruits and vegetables. If you’re unable to get enough vitamin C from your diet, consider taking a vitamin C supplement. However, it’s critical to speak with your doctor before taking high doses of vitamin C. Stay healthy and protect your body by boosting your immune system with vitamin C this flu season.

