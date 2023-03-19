Avoid These Beverages When You Have Stomach Flu

How to Manage Stomach Flu Symptoms: Seven Drinks to Avoid

Stomach flu, also known as gastroenteritis, is a widespread illness that can cause vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, and abdominal cramps. Although there is no cure for the stomach flu, many effective remedies can help to alleviate symptoms and speed up recovery. One crucial aspect of managing stomach flu symptoms is avoiding certain drinks that can potentially exacerbate the condition. In this article, we will explore seven beverages that can make stomach flu symptoms worse and suggest some alternatives that can help you stay hydrated and comfortable.

1. Carbonated Drinks

Carbonated beverages like soda or sparkling water might be popular refreshments, but they can irritate your stomach lining, exacerbate bloating, and lead to indigestion. Additionally, sugary sodas can exacerbate diarrhea as they draw water into the intestines. Therefore, it is best to avoid carbonated drinks during a stomach flu episode and opt for other hydrating beverages that are gentler on your system.

Alternative: Sipping on plain water or infused water, such as cucumber or lemon-infused water, can help replace fluids and minerals that are essential to combating dehydration.

2. Coffee and Tea

Caffeine is a natural diuretic, and consuming caffeine-containing beverages like coffee or tea can exacerbate dehydration during a stomach flu episode. In addition, coffee and tea can be irritants, causing stomach discomfort and nausea, especially for those with sensitive stomachs.

Alternative: Herbal teas, such as chamomile or peppermint, can soothe an upset stomach, ease bloating, and help relax the body. These types of teas are naturally caffeine-free, so feel free to enjoy a warm cup or two throughout the day.

3. Dairy Products

Lactose is a natural sugar found in dairy products that can be challenging for the digestive system to break down, especially during a stomach flu episode. Drinking milk or consuming cheese or yogurt can lead to increased diarrhea, nausea, and abdominal pain.

Alternative: Opt for non-dairy products such as almond milk or soy milk as a source of calcium or yogurt substitutes. These products may be easier on your stomach and can ensure you do not miss out on nutrients.

4. Alcohol

Alcohol is a natural diuretic that can exacerbate dehydration and lead to additional vomiting or nausea. Further, alcohol can disturb the immune system’s ability to fight off the virus causing the stomach flu, which can elongate the recovery process.

Alternative: It is best to avoid consuming alcohol entirely during a stomach flu episode. Instead, reach for healthier, hydrating options that will help you recover more quickly.

5. Fruit Juices

Although fruit juices may seem like healthy alternatives to other drinks, they can be significant contributors to diarrhea due to their high sugar content. Moreover, some fruit juices, such as apple juice, can worsen diarrhea.

Alternative: Fresh fruit or smoothies made with fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables can provide the same vitamins and nutrients found in fruit juices, without the high sugar content.

6. Sports Drinks

Sports drinks like Gatorade or Powerade can contain high amounts of sugar and sodium, which can lead to more diarrhea and discomfort. These drinks may be designed to replace electrolytes, but in a stomach flu episode, they won’t help and may even make the episode worse.

Alternative: An electrolyte solution made at home using water, a pinch of salt, and potentially a source of magnesium such as coconut water, can help to replace fluids and minerals lost due to diarrhea or vomiting.

7. Energy Drinks

Energy drinks can contain significant amounts of caffeine, sugar, and other stimulants like taurine or guarana. Consuming these beverages during stomach flu can lead to cramping, dehydration, and worsen diarrhea. Moreover, these drinks can interfere with the effectiveness of any prescribed medication.

Alternative: It is best to avoid energy drinks entirely if you have stomach flu. If you need a boost of energy, try brewed green tea or coconut water to receive natural energy and hydration.

In summary, avoiding certain drinks can be beneficial when managing stomach flu symptoms. Sipping on drinks like herbal tea, water, and electrolyte solutions can help the body recover while avoiding the irritants found in other drinks. However, if stomach flu symptoms persist or are showing no signs of improvement, it is best to consult with a medical professional.

