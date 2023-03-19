A guide to flu medication: What works best

The Best Medications for Treating the Flu

Introduction

The flu, also known as influenza, is a respiratory illness caused by viruses that infect the nose, throat, and lungs. It typically occurs during the winter months and can cause fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, chills, and fatigue. Antiviral medications and over-the-counter (OTC) remedies can be used to treat the flu, but which medication is the most effective?

Antiviral Medications

Antiviral medications work by preventing the flu virus from multiplying in the body. They are most effective when started within 48 hours of symptom onset. There are two types of antiviral medications available for use in the U.S.:

Oseltamivir (Tamiflu)

Oseltamivir, commonly known as Tamiflu, is a prescription medication taken orally in capsule form. It blocks an enzyme needed by the flu virus to replicate itself. It is generally taken for five days and can be taken by adults and children over six months of age. Studies have shown that it can reduce the duration of symptoms by an average of one day if taken within 48 hours of symptom onset. It can also reduce the risk of complications such as pneumonia in people with underlying health conditions. However, it can have side effects such as nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain. It can also increase the risk of psychiatric side effects such as confusion or hallucinations. Patients should discuss the risks and benefits with their healthcare provider.

Zanamivir (Relenza)

Zanamivir, or Relenza, is a prescription medication that is inhaled through the mouth using a device called a Diskhaler. It blocks the activity of the flu virus in the respiratory tract. It is generally taken for five days and can be used by adults and children over five years of age. Studies have shown that it can reduce the duration of symptoms by an average of one day if started within 48 hours of symptom onset. It can also reduce the risk of complications such as pneumonia in people with underlying health conditions. However, it can cause cough, wheezing, and difficulty breathing, so it may not be appropriate for those with underlying respiratory conditions such as asthma or COPD. Patients should discuss the risks and benefits with their healthcare provider.

Over-the-Counter Medications

In addition to antiviral medications, OTC remedies can be used to relieve flu symptoms:

Acetaminophen (Tylenol)

Acetaminophen is an OTC medication that can be used to relieve fever and pain associated with the flu. It works by blocking the production of pain-inducing chemicals in the body. Patients should follow the recommended dosage instructions, as taking more than the recommended dose can damage the liver.

Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

NSAIDs such as ibuprofen and naproxen can also be used to relieve fever and pain associated with the flu. They work by blocking the production of prostaglandins in the body. Patients should talk to their healthcare provider before taking NSAIDs if they have underlying health conditions such as high blood pressure, heart disease, or stomach ulcers.

Cough Suppressants

Cough suppressants such as dextromethorphan can be used to relieve cough associated with the flu. They work by blocking cough reflexes in the brain. Patients should follow the recommended dosage instructions, as taking more than the recommended dose can cause side effects such as drowsiness or dizziness.

Decongestants

Decongestants such as pseudoephedrine can be used to relieve congestion associated with the flu. They work by narrowing blood vessels in the nasal passages, which reduces swelling and congestion. Patients should talk to their healthcare provider before taking decongestants if they have underlying health conditions such as high blood pressure or heart disease.

Conclusion

In conclusion, antiviral medications such as oseltamivir and zanamivir are recommended for the treatment of the flu. They can reduce the severity and duration of flu symptoms and reduce the risk of complications. OTC medications such as acetaminophen, NSAIDs, cough suppressants, and decongestants can also be used to relieve symptoms associated with the flu. Patients should talk to their healthcare provider about the risks and benefits of each medication and follow the recommended dosage instructions.

————————————

what medicine is prescribed for flu