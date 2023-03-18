Who Owns Gw Zoo Now? : The New Reality of Gw Zoo: Who Owns It Now?

Conclusion

The new reality of the Gw Zoo under the ownership of Carole Baskin and her Big Cat Rescue organization marks a new era for the zoo, following the controversy surrounding its former owner, Joe Exotic. Carole Baskin’s plans to turn the zoo into a rehabilitation center and sanctuary for big cats rescued from captivity are expected to receive support from animal welfare activists and visitors.

However, challenges may arise with the zoo’s management team’s experience and qualifications and some skepticism concerning Carole Baskin’s character and past controversies. It remains to be seen how successful the new management will be in running the zoo and fulfilling its mission of providing safe and comfortable living conditions for rescued animals.