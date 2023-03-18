Where Are Joe\’s Tigers Now? : Tracking the Journey of Joe’s Tigers: Where They Are Now and What They’re Up To

Tracking the Journey of Joe’s Tigers: Where They Are Now and What They’re Up To

Joe’s Tigers is an iconic name in the world of wildlife conservation. Founded by Joe Exotic in the late 1990s, the sanctuary was home to over 200 big cats, including lions, tigers, and ligers. The sanctuary was famous for its tiger breeding program, but it also faced controversy and criticism for its treatment of animals. However, after Joe Exotic was arrested on multiple charges, including murder-for-hire, the future of the tigers remained uncertain. In this article, we will track the journey of Joe’s Tigers, where they are now, and what they’re up to.

The Closure of Joe’s Tigers

In 2018, Joe Exotic, the founder of the sanctuary, was arrested for multiple charges, including animal abuse and murder-for-hire. The following year, the Jeff Lowe took over the sanctuary, but the property was eventually closed down in 2020 by the USDA for multiple violations of the Animal Welfare Act. The remaining big cats were also seized by the authorities and relocated to various sanctuaries across the country.

The Relocation of Joe’s Tigers

The relocation was a massive operation that involved hundreds of people and was supervised by the USDA. Over 60 big cats were removed from the property, and each animal was transported to a different sanctuary based on their needs and requirements. Some of the big cats were lucky enough to find homes in spacious sanctuaries, while others had to move to smaller facilities due to availability issues.

The rehabilitation process for these big cats was crucial, as many of the animals had suffered from poor nutrition and inadequate medical care. The staff at each sanctuary worked hard to nurse the big cats back to good health and provide them with a safe and secure environment.

Where are the Big Cats Now?

It’s been over a year since the closure of the Joe’s Tigers sanctuary, and the whereabouts of the big cats have been a mystery to many. However, thanks to the efforts of various organizations, we now have a better idea of where they are.

A large number of the big cats were moved to the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado, which is home to over 500 rescued animals, including tigers, lions, and bears. The sanctuary is located on a vast stretch of land and provides ample space for the animals to roam and play.

Another group of big cats were relocated to the Black Beauty Ranch in Texas, which is home to over 1,200 animals. The sanctuary is known for its excellent rehabilitation programs and has taken in a few of the sickest big cats from Joe’s Tigers.

The Safe Haven Wildlife Sanctuary in Nevada is home to over 160 animals, including big cats. The sanctuary has a beautiful facility and is dedicated to providing the animals with the best care possible.

These are just a few of the sanctuaries that have taken in the big cats from Joe’s Tigers. There are many more sanctuaries across the US that have been instrumental in providing these beautiful animals a new home.

What are the Big Cats up to?

The big cats are now living in sanctuaries where they are free to roam and explore their new environment. The staff at these sanctuaries provide the animals with the best care and nutrition, which shows in the animals’ behavior and overall well-being.

Many of the big cats have formed close bonds with their caretakers and enjoy playing and interacting with them. The animals are regularly taken for checkups, and any medical issues are addressed immediately.

The big cats are also provided with plenty of enrichment activities, such as climbing structures, toys, and pools, to keep them mentally stimulated and happy.

In conclusion, the closure of Joe’s Tigers was a significant moment in the world of wildlife conservation. However, it’s heartening to see that these magnificent animals have found new homes where they can live happy and fulfilled lives. The sanctuaries that have taken in the big cats are doing incredible work to provide them with excellent care and rehabilitation. There’s still a long way to go in terms of animal welfare, but we can take solace in the fact that the big cats from Joe’s Tigers are in good hands.