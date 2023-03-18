What Is Carole Baskin Doing Now? : The Life and Times of Carole Baskin: A Look into Her Recent Activities

Carole Baskin: From ‘Tiger King’ to Animal Welfare Activism

Introduction

Carole Baskin has become a renowned name ever since the documentary series ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness’ hit the screens. The show unleashed the reality of the big cat industry, and Carole’s role as a big-cat sanctuary owner, in particular, led to her coming under intense scrutiny.

Despite being constantly in the limelight, the past year has been eventful for Carole with a focus on her animal welfare work and activism. In this article, we’ll take you on a comprehensive journey of her life and recent activities.

Who is Carole Baskin?

Carole Baskin is an animal rights activist and the founder of Big Cat Rescue, a non-profit organization based in Tampa, Florida. Big Cat Rescue is responsible for rescuing and rehabilitating big cats from the exotic animal industry, which includes circuses, animal acts, roadside zoos, and other similar businesses.

Carole Baskin’s Early Life

Carole Baskin was born on June 6th, 1961, in San Antonio, Texas. She grew up in a family that loved animals and even kept a bobcat named Windsong as a pet.

Before her involvement in animal rights, Carole worked as a roadside zoo keeper, where she observed the unethical treatment of animals in the exotic animal business, which triggered a passion for big cat conservation.

Carole Baskin and her Husband Don Lewis

In 1991, Carole Baskin married Don Lewis, a wealthy businessman who shared her passion for animals. Together, they formed Big Cat Rescue, and it became one of the most significant sanctuaries for big cats in the world.

However, in 1997, Don Lewis disappeared under suspicious circumstances, leading to his being declared legally dead in 2002. Though there were no leads in the investigation, the rumors of the involvement of Don Lewis’ wife, Carole Baskin, in his disappearance were rife, and they constantly resurfaced in the media.

The Tigress: Carole Baskin’s Rise to Fame

Carole Baskin became a household name after the release of the Netflix documentary series ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness’ in March 2020.

The documentary chronicles the interwoven stories of eccentric big cat breeders and their sordid relationships. The documentary particularly focuses on the rivalry between Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic, who was the proprietor of the Greater Wynnewood Zoo in Oklahoma.

Joe Exotic targeted Carole in his online videos, where he consistently accused her of killing her husband and feeding him to her big cats. He also accused her of being a hypocrite, running Big Cat Sanctuary and profiting from the cats and their merchandise like her rival zoo owners.

However, Carole Baskin claims that the documentary portrayed her in a negative light and denounces many of the allegations made against her. In a post on her website, she has listed numerous allegations of defamation against Netflix and the filmmakers involved in the production of ‘Tiger King.’

Recent Activities of Carole Baskin

Since ‘Tiger King,’ Carole Baskin has been in the limelight for her animal welfare activism. Here are some of her recent activities:

1. Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue earns a legal victory in the Animal Welfare Act case

In December 2020, Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue won a significant lawsuit against the big cat industry in the United States. The court found that the defendants, including the notorious Tiger King Joe Exotic and others, had violated the Animal Welfare Act.

The lawsuit, in which Carole Baskin testified, alleged that breeders of big cats such as Joe Exotic continued to violate the law that governs the care of large cats.

2. Carole Baskin opposes the Big Cat Public Safety Act

Carole Baskin and her Big Cat Rescue have had an ongoing battle with some lawmakers’ proposal, which they say will harm animal welfare rather than protect it.

The proposed Big Cat Public Safety Act, which Carole Baskin does not support, will ban the private ownership of big cats in the United States, and make it illegal for individuals to possess big cats or breed them.

However, activists like Baskin believe that the proposed bill will only increase the number of big cats being abandoned or euthanized, rather than being kept in shelters like Big Cat Rescue.

3. Carole Baskin’s ongoing campaigns for Animal Welfare

Carole Baskin is very passionate about animal welfare and has spearheaded many campaigns aimed at protecting all animals, from household pets to wildlife. Some of these campaigns include:

– A campaign to end cub petting, which involves cubs being used for photo opportunities, and then often discarded once they grow up and are no longer cute.

– A campaign to strengthen federal animal welfare laws, aimed at curbing animal cruelty in the United States.

– A campaign to halt wild animal trade, which is known to spread deadly zoonotic diseases such as COVID-19 and destabilize ecosystems.

FAQs

Q: What happened to Carole Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis?

A: In 1997, Carole Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis, disappeared under suspicious circumstances, and was legally declared dead in 2002. No one has been arrested in connection to the case, and his disappearance remains a mystery.

Q: Has Carole Baskin been charged with the murder of her husband?

A: No, Carole Baskin has not been charged with the murder of her husband, Don Lewis. However, the rumors surrounding her involvement in his disappearance continue to resurface.

Q: Does Carole Baskin support the Big Cat Public Safety Act?

A: No, Carole Baskin does not support the Big Cat Public Safety Act, as she believes it will do more harm than good to animal welfare.

Q: What is Carole Baskin currently doing?

A: Carole Baskin is currently running her animal sanctuary, Big Cat Rescue, and is actively involved in animal welfare activism campaigns. She is also involved in a lawsuit against the tiger breeding industry, which has already yielded a significant legal victory for her and her sanctuary.

Conclusion

Carole Baskin is undoubtedly a polarizing figure, owing to her involvement in both the exotic animal business and animal welfare activism. Despite the controversies surrounding her, the world is in dire need of more people like Carole, who have dedicated their lives to animal welfare, conservation, and activism.

Carole Baskin’s work on animal welfare and saving big cats is commendable. It is essential to continue the conversation about the impact of humans on these magnificent creatures and the ecosystems they call their homes. We must do all we can to protect them, and activists like Carole are essential to that call to action.