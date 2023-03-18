What Happened To Joe Exotic\’s 3rd Husband? : Uncovering the Mystery of Joe Exotic’s Missing Third Husband

Uncovering the Mystery of Joe Exotic’s Missing Third Husband

Joe Exotic, also known as Joseph Maldonado-Passage, has become a household name since the release of the Netflix documentary series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.” But what has been the subject of much speculation and intrigue is the disappearance of Exotic’s third husband, Travis Maldonado.

Travis Maldonado was only 19 when he met Exotic at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, where he worked as a gun salesman. Despite the nineteen years age gap between them, the two quickly became close, and Maldonado ended up working at the zoo, helping Exotic with the animals.

Things took a turn for the worse on October 6, 2017, when Maldonado accidentally shot himself in the head while playing with a gun. However, despite the official cause of death being ruled an accident, people have speculated that there may be more to the story.

Maldonado’s troubled past and history of addiction have led some to suggest that he may have taken his own life. Others have pointed out that Exotic’s own erratic behavior and questionable actions around the time of Maldonado’s death may suggest that he played a role in it.

There are several theories about what may have happened to Maldonado, including the possibility that Exotic may have wanted to collect on life insurance policies he had taken on Maldonado, or that Maldonado may have been seeking escape from his troubled past.

Despite the speculation, there is no concrete evidence linking Exotic to Maldonado’s death, and no charges have been filed. However, the case remains unsolved and has captured the interest and imaginations of many people who watch the Tiger King documentary.

Travis Maldonado’s story is a tragic one, but it is also a reminder of the dangers that exist in the world of privately-owned zoos and big cat breeding. It is important to continue to bring attention to these issues to ensure the safety and well-being of both animals and humans involved in these operations.