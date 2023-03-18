What Happened To Joe Exotic\’s 3rd Husband? : The Mystery of Joe Exotic’s Missing Third Husband

The Bizarre True Crime Story of Joe Exotic and the Disappearance of Don Lewis

Who is Joe Exotic?

Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, famously known as Joe Exotic, was the owner of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma. Joe is a unique and flamboyant character with a love for animals, guns, and big cats. He had a successful career as a zookeeper, running a breeding program for tigers and other exotic animals. He also had a passion for politics and briefly ran for governor of Oklahoma and also ran for president of the United States.

The Mystery of Don Lewis\’ Disappearance

Don Lewis was the third husband of Joe Exotic. He and Joe married in 1991 and worked together in the zoo. Don was a wealthy businessman who made a fortune in the transport industry. He also shared his passion for animals, and the two of them built the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park jointly. However, Don\’s disappearance in August 1997 sparked rumors that he might have been murdered, and his body has never been found.

No one seems to know what happened to Don Lewis, and there are several theories surrounding his disappearance. Some people believe that he might have been involved in shady business deals and might have upset someone along the way. Others believe that he might have been unhappy with his marriage to Joe Exotic and might have wanted out. But the most popular theory is that Joe might have something to do with his disappearance.

The Theory of Joe Exotic\’s Involvement

The theory that Joe Exotic might have had something to do with Don Lewis\’ disappearance is the most popular one. There were multiple reports of Joe abusing his animals, fellow employees, and even his own husbands. Joe\’s behavior was erratic and sometimes violent, and his animal park was in poor condition. According to reports, Joe had threatened to kill Don on many occasions and was also abusive towards him. Joe had also written a letter to Don\’s family, in which he offered condolences and mentioned that Don was gone for good.

Moreover, two people who worked at Joe\’s animal park have come forward with details about the night Don Lewis disappeared. One employee, Saff Saffery, stated that Joe put together a search party to look for Don after he went missing. However, Joe gave instructions to search only the places where Don was not likely to be found. James Garretson, another employee, also said that Joe had asked him to be a lookout while he buried something on the property.

Despite all the rumors and allegations, the police never found anything concrete to link Joe Exotic to Don Lewis\’ disappearance. Joe has always maintained his innocence, and his family (Don\’s family) has also expressed doubts about his involvement. The case remains unsolved, and Don Lewis\’ disappearance is still a mystery.

FAQs

Q. What happened to Joe Exotic? A. Joe Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2019 for several counts of animal abuse and for orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against his rival animal rights activist, Carole Baskin. Q. Did Joe Exotic confess to the murder of Don Lewis? A. No, Joe Exotic has always maintained his innocence in Don Lewis\’ case. However, he has made several comments suggesting that he knows more about the case than the police do. Q. What is the latest update in Don Lewis\’ case? A. The case remains unsolved, and there have been no recent developments. However, the popularity of the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King” has brought renewed attention to the case. Q. Is there any evidence linking Joe Exotic to Don Lewis\’ disappearance? A. There is no concrete evidence that links Joe Exotic to Don Lewis\’ disappearance. However, there are several circumstantial pieces of evidence that suggest Joe might have had something to do with it.

Conclusion

The mystery surrounding the disappearance of Don Lewis is a cautionary tale of the dangers of the exotic animal trade. Joe Exotic\’s larger-than-life personality and unconventional lifestyle have made him a fascinating subject for true crime enthusiasts. However, the case brings to light the darker side of the exotic animal trade and raises questions about the treatment of animals in captivity. The mystery of Don Lewis\’ disappearance might never be solved, but his story serves as a reminder that justice must be sought for all, no matter how small or large the crime.