Unveiling the Mystery: How Old is Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband Don?

Carole Baskin’s name has been associated with the phrase “tiger king” since the release of the Netflix series, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.” In the show, Baskin was accused by Joe Exotic of killing her missing husband Don Lewis. The case still remains unsolved, leaving many to wonder about the background of Don Lewis and his relationship with Carole Baskin. One of the most intriguing questions that remains unanswered is: How old was Don Lewis when he disappeared?

Don Lewis’ Birth Year and Age

According to various sources, Don Lewis was born on April 30, 1938. If he were still alive today, he would be 83 years old. However, he went missing on August 18, 1997, making him 59 years old at the time of his disappearance.

Don Lewis’ Life before Disappearance

Don Lewis owned a large exotic animal park in Tampa, Florida. There, he met Carole Baskin, who was a volunteer at the sanctuary. The two fell in love and got married in 1991. Lewis was known for his love of animals and his extensive collection of big cats. Carole Baskin became his second wife and they lived together on a 40-acre property with over 200 big cats.

In 1997, Don Lewis went missing without any trace. Carole Baskin claimed that he left the house early in the morning and never came back. His van was later found near an airport, but no further evidence on his disappearance was found. After his disappearance, Carole Baskin inherited his estate worth millions of dollars.

Investigations into Don Lewis’ Disappearance

Several investigations were opened into the disappearance of Don Lewis. However, no evidence was found to support the accusations against Carole Baskin. She was never charged or arrested for any wrongdoing.

During the Netflix series, “Tiger King,” Joe Exotic suggested that Carole Baskin killed her husband and fed him to the tigers. This theory has been widely discredited by several experts, who stated that it is highly unlikely for tigers to consume human remains.

As of today, Don Lewis’ disappearance remains a mystery.

FAQs Section:

Q: When did Don Lewis go missing?

A: Don Lewis vanished on August 18, 1997.

Q: How old was Don Lewis when he disappeared?

A: Don Lewis was 59 years old when he disappeared.

Q: Who was Don Lewis married to?

A: Don Lewis was married to Carole Baskin.

Q: What happened to Don Lewis’ estate after he disappeared?

A: Carole Baskin inherited his estate worth millions of dollars.

Q: Was Carole Baskin charged with any wrongdoing regarding Don Lewis’ disappearance?

A: Carole Baskin was never charged or arrested for any involvement in Don Lewis’ disappearance.

Q: What is the theory about Don Lewis’ disappearance mentioned in “Tiger King?”

A: In “Tiger King,” Joe Exotic suggested that Carole Baskin killed her husband and fed him to the tigers. This theory has been widely discredited.

Q: Is Don Lewis still missing?

A: Yes, Don Lewis’ disappearance remains unsolved to this day, and he has yet to be found.