Unsolved Mystery: The Disappearance of Carole Baskin’s Husband

Carole Baskin and the Mysterious Disappearance of Her Second Husband

Carole Baskin is a well-known animal rights activist and CEO of Big Cat Rescue. However, her fame skyrocketed after the release of the Netflix documentary series, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, which raised several questions about the unsolved disappearance of her second husband, Jack \”Don\” Lewis, in 1997.

The Life of Don Lewis

Don Lewis was a millionaire entrepreneur who made his fortune trading and importing cars from Costa Rica to Florida. Baskin met Lewis in 1981, when she was working as a waitress at a restaurant he owned. Despite their age difference, they married in 1991 when Baskin was already divorced from her first husband, Michael Murdock.

The Disappearance

On August 18, 1997, Lewis left his house in Tampa, Florida, driving his blue Dodge Viper to his office, located around 40 minutes away. Lewis was an experienced pilot, and he had a scheduled flight to Costa Rica, where he frequently traveled to collect exotic animals for his private zoo. However, Lewis never boarded the plane and was never seen again.

The Investigation

The investigation into Lewis’ disappearance revealed several inconsistencies and conflicting statements from Baskin. Baskin’s initial statement stated that she saw Lewis leave the house at 6 am on the day he disappeared. However, several witnesses reported seeing Lewis at the airport, contradicting Baskin’s statement that he never made it to the airport.

The investigation also revealed rumors that Baskin was involved in Lewis’ disappearance. Several people who worked for Big Cat Rescue claimed that Baskin was abusive towards Lewis and wanted him out of her life. Furthermore, there were rumors that Baskin was jealous of Lewis’ wealth and wanted to inherit it.

The Trial

In 2002, a trial was held between Baskin and Lewis’ family over his properties. The trial revealed several alarming details, including Baskin’s involvement in Lewis’ disappearance. Baskin allegedly told an employee that she was going to kill Lewis and placed a large freezer near the office where she kept the employees’ food, but the freezer was never used to store food.

Conclusion

The mysterious disappearance of Jack \”Don\” Lewis remains unsolved. Several rumors and allegations have surrounded Carole Baskin’s involvement in his disappearance, yet there is no concrete evidence supporting the allegations. Nevertheless, the case highlights the importance of protecting the rights of the victims and their families and the flaws in the legal system. Justice has yet to be served in Lewis’ case.

————————————

Is Carole Baskin\’s Husband Alice?