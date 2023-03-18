Unraveling the Mystery of Joe Exotic’s Third Husband

Joe Exotic’s Third Husband: Unraveling the Mystery

Joe Exotic, born Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, was once a self-proclaimed “Tiger King” and a flamboyant zookeeper who owned a private zoo in Oklahoma. He became a household name in 2020 after the release of a Netflix documentary series by the same title that chronicled his life and the larger-than-life characters in his world, including his husbands.

Joe Exotic was married to two men, John Finlay and Travis Maldonado. However, there is a third husband that was briefly mentioned on the Netflix show, but left unexplored. The mystery of Joe Exotic’s third husband has been the subject of much speculation and fascination since the documentary aired. In this article, we will delve into the details about Joe Exotic’s third husband and try to unravel this intriguing mystery.

Who Was Joe Exotic’s Third Husband?

Joe Exotic was briefly married to Dillon Passage, who is believed to have met Joe through dating apps in 2017. Dillon was just 22 years old at the time, and Joe was 53. Dillon was a bartender from Austin, Texas, and he had no prior experience in the exotic animal industry.

Initially, Dillon was unaware of Joe’s reputation and past legal troubles. Eventually, he was lured into Joe’s world and the two became romantically involved. Dillon moved into Joe’s zoo, and the two married in a small ceremony on December 11, 2017.

What happened to Joe Exotic’s Third Husband?

Joe Exotic’s third marriage was short-lived. Just months after their wedding, Joe was arrested and charged with 19 counts of wildlife-related offenses, including animal cruelty and murder-for-hire. Joe was found guilty and sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Dillon, on the other hand, was able to distance himself from Joe’s legal troubles. He moved to Florida and started a new life. Dillon has mentioned in interviews that he still loves Joe, but he is not sure if they will ever be able to reconcile.

What Was Dillon Passage’s Role in Joe Exotic’s Legal Troubles?

Dillon Passage was not directly involved in Joe’s legal troubles. However, he did testify on Joe’s behalf during his trial. Dillon testified that he had no knowledge of the murder-for-hire plot targeting Carole Baskin, a prominent big cat activist and Joe’s arch-nemesis.

Dillon has stated in interviews that he regrets his involvement with Joe and wishes he had never met him. He has since moved on from the incident and has started a new life in California.

How Has Dillon Passage’s Life Changed Since Joe Exotic’s Arrest?

Since Joe’s arrest and conviction, Dillon has gained a significant following on social media. He frequently posts videos and photos of his life, which is often filled with parties, vacations, and socializing with other influencers.

Dillon has also become an advocate for animal welfare and frequently raises awareness for animal rights causes. He has mentioned in interviews that he would like to use his platform to educate people about the cruelty involved in the exotic animal trade.

Conclusion

Joe Exotic’s third husband, Dillon Passage, remains somewhat of a mystery, despite the fact that he was briefly featured in the Netflix documentary series. Dillon’s role in Joe’s legal troubles was minimal, and he has since distanced himself from his former husband.

Dillon has moved on with his life and has become a social media influencer and animal welfare advocate. His story serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of getting involved with someone like Joe Exotic, who had a checkered past and a penchant for controversy.

The mystery of Joe Exotic’s third husband has been largely solved, but the intrigue surrounding the larger-than-life characters in the Tiger King world continues to capture the public’s imagination.

