Unraveling the Mystery of Joe Exotic’s Missing Husband

The Unsolved Mystery of Don Lewis

In March 2020, Netflix released a seven-part documentary about the life of Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic. The docuseries, called “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” quickly became a cultural phenomenon, with viewers immersing themselves in the wild and wacky world of the big cat industry.

One of the most intriguing aspects of the series was the disappearance of Don Lewis, Joe Exotic’s former husband. Lewis vanished in 1997 under mysterious circumstances, and his case remains unsolved to this day. As a result, many viewers became obsessed with trying to uncover the truth about what really happened to Don Lewis.

Who was Don Lewis?

Don Lewis was a self-made millionaire who made his fortune in the exotic animal trade. He met Joe Exotic in the 1980s, and the two men quickly struck up a relationship. They eventually got married, and Lewis became a major investor in Joe Exotic’s zoo.

However, their relationship was far from smooth sailing. Lewis was allegedly physically abusive towards Exotic, and the two men frequently argued about money. In 1996, Lewis filed for a restraining order against Exotic, claiming that he had pointed a gun at him on one occasion.

The Disappearance of Don Lewis

On August 18, 1997, Lewis vanished without a trace. His car was found at a small airport near his home in Tampa, Florida, but there was no sign of Lewis himself. His disappearance sparked a massive search effort, but no evidence was found to indicate where he might have gone.

Joe Exotic was immediately suspected of being involved in Lewis’ disappearance. In the years before Lewis vanished, Exotic had made comments to various people about how he wished Lewis was dead. Some even believed that Exotic had hired a hitman to kill Lewis. However, no concrete evidence was ever found to support these suspicions, and Exotic has always maintained his innocence.

Theories About Don Lewis’ Disappearance

So, what other theories have emerged about what happened to Don Lewis?

Shortly after Lewis disappeared, rumors began to circulate that he had fled to Costa Rica with a secret girlfriend. According to these rumors, Lewis had been planning to divorce Joe Exotic and start a new life in Costa Rica. However, these rumors were never substantiated, and there is no concrete evidence to suggest that Lewis actually made it to Costa Rica.

Another theory is that Lewis was involved in illegal activities and may have been killed because of it. Lewis was known to be involved in the exotic animal trade, which can be a dangerous and sometimes deadly business. Some have speculated that Lewis may have been involved in drug smuggling or other criminal activities and that he was killed as a result.

One of the most bizarre theories is that Lewis was actually fed to the tigers at Joe Exotic’s zoo. This theory gained prominence thanks to claims made by Joe Exotic himself, who has repeatedly joked about feeding people to his tigers. However, there is no evidence to suggest that such a thing actually happened.

Renewed Hope for Justice

Despite the many theories that have emerged over the years, the case remains unsolved. Lewis’ family members have continued to search for answers, even hiring a private investigator to look into the case. However, so far, no one has been able to unravel the mystery of what happened to Don Lewis.

The renewed interest in the case thanks to the “Tiger King” documentary has led to renewed calls for justice for Don Lewis. Many people are hoping that new evidence may come to light and that the case may finally be solved.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the mystery of what happened to Don Lewis is one of the most intriguing and unsolved cases in recent history. While there are many theories about his disappearance, the truth remains elusive. However, thanks to the interest generated by the “Tiger King” documentary, there is renewed hope that the case may one day be solved. Until then, the disappearance of Don Lewis will continue to captivate and intrigue people around the world.

————————————

What Happened To Joe Exotic\’s 3rd Husband?