Unraveling the Mystery of Don’s Age: How Old is Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband?

The Mysterious Disappearance of Don Lewis: How Old Was He?

Don Lewis, a millionaire and the former husband of Carole Baskin, disappeared in 1997. Since then, the mystery surrounding his disappearance continues to intrigue people to this day. One of the most debated aspects of the case is Don’s age at the time of his disappearance. But how old was he?

Uncertainty Surrounding Don Lewis’ Age

While Don’s real age is uncertain, most people believe he was about 59 years old when he went missing. However, his birthdate is still unclear, and there is no reliable proof that he was that old. In fact, some rumors claim he was closer to 78 years old, while others believe he was about 65.

Conflicting Information on Don’s Age

Several sources indicate that Don was born in 1938, which would make him 59 years old when he disappeared. However, there is no concrete evidence to support this claim. It is worth noting that Don’s first marriage certificate lists his birth date as November 11, 1933, which would make him 64 at the time of his disappearance. Nevertheless, the source of this certificate is not reliable, as it was provided by a friend of Don’s, not a government representative.

Similarly, records from the Broward County property appraiser’s office listed Don’s birth year as 1939, which would make him 58 at the time of his disappearance. However, these records were also provided by a business associate of Don’s and are therefore of questionable validity.

Supporters of Baskin’s Claims on Don’s Age

Despite the lack of trustworthy information, some supporters of Baskin claim that Don was in fact closer to 78 years old when he went missing. They point to the fact that Don’s financial records indicated that he had a net worth of around $5 million. Additionally, they argue that there is no credible documentation of his date of birth, making it difficult to ascertain his real age. Moreover, their claims are bolstered by the fact that Don was devoted to his work and concerned about his legacy, which are often associated with people of advanced age.

Other supporters of Baskin contend that Don was about 65 years old when he disappeared. In support of their claim, they point to an interview that Don gave to an NBC reporter in February 1997, just nine months before he disappeared. During the interview, Don said he was 63 years old, which would place his birth year as 1933. Furthermore, these supporters cite a Social Security Death Index as proof of Don’s birth year as 1931, making him 65 when he vanished.

The Importance of Finding the Truth

It is unfortunate that the public has access to conflicting and inconclusive evidence regarding Don’s age. Nevertheless, his disappearance is still a subject of discussion across social media platforms, news outlets, and many more, and the Carole Baskin case continues to be a hot topic. In addition to the age question, other mysteries shroud the case, such as the question about what happened to his fortune and the circumstances surrounding his death.

In conclusion, unraveling the mystery of Don’s age may not have a lot of impact on the unsolved case of his disappearance. However, the search for the truth is an essential aspect of finding justice for those who have gone missing, and the resolve to find out what really happened to Don should remain crucial. The public continues to be interested in the case and the tragedies that surround it, and all we can hope for is that one day, the truth will come out.

————————————

