Carole Baskin and the Unsolved Mystery of Don Lewis

Carole Baskin, the founder of Big Cat Rescue in Florida, has become a household name after the release of the docuseries “Tiger King” on Netflix. However, the series not only shed light on the big cat industry but also brought attention to the mysterious disappearance of Carole’s millionaire husband, Don Lewis. The case has taken on a life of its own, with everyone from amateur detectives to conspiracy theorists trying to figure out what happened to Lewis. In this article, we will be unraveling the mystery of Carole Baskin’s millionaire husband and examining the evidence.

Don Lewis, Carole’s husband, was born in 1938 in Dade City, Florida. He grew up on a farm and became involved in the trucking business at a young age. In the 1990s, Don made his fortune through his ownership of several trucking companies. It was during this time that he met Carole Baskin, then a 19-year-old waitress in Tampa.

Don and Carole’s relationship was not a typical love story. Don was married at the time, and he and Carole reportedly started an affair. Don’s wife eventually found out, and he left her for Carole. In 1991, Don and Carole got married, and they began running Big Cat Rescue together.

On August 18, 1997, Don Lewis disappeared. He was driving his van home from an office in Tampa when he vanished without a trace. Carole reported him missing the next day. The police investigated his disappearance but found no evidence and no body.

Since then, several theories have emerged about what happened to Don Lewis. One theory is that he was murdered, and his body was fed to tigers at Big Cat Rescue. Another theory is that he faked his own death and fled to Costa Rica to start a new life.

Despite the many theories, there is no concrete evidence to support any of them. However, there are some facts and events that have come to light over the years that are worth examining.

Don’s Will

After Don’s disappearance, his family hired a private investigator to look into the case. The investigator discovered that Don had made changes to his will months before his disappearance. In the new will, Carole was left out, and Don’s children were the beneficiaries of his estate.

This suggests that Don may have been planning to leave Carole and take control of his assets back. However, Carole has denied any involvement in the changes to the will and insists that Don was mentally unstable at the time and made the changes himself.

Carole’s Alibis

On the night of Don’s disappearance, Carole claims to have been at their home in Tampa. However, the police were able to confirm that the alarm system at their home had not been activated that night, which suggests that Carole was not there.

Carole also claims that she left for a weekend vacation the morning after Don’s disappearance. However, a business associate of Don’s claims to have seen him the day after he disappeared. This contradicts Carole’s timeline and has led some to believe that she was involved in his disappearance.

Don’s Animals

Don was known for his love of big cats and had a large collection of animals he kept at his home and at Big Cat Rescue. After his disappearance, Carole gained control of his animals and his estate. This has led some to speculate that Carole was motivated by the desire to take control of Don’s assets and animals.

However, Carole has argued that she was given control of the animals by Don’s family and that she was taking care of them in accordance with his wishes.

Conclusion

The mystery of Don Lewis’s disappearance has captured the imagination of the public, with countless theories and rumors circulating over the years. However, despite the many investigations and documentaries on the subject, the case remains unsolved.

While there are some inconsistencies and unexplained events surrounding Don’s disappearance, there is no concrete evidence to support any of the theories that have emerged. Carole has maintained her innocence throughout the years and has argued that she has been unfairly targeted by those who are looking for someone to blame.

Ultimately, the truth about what happened to Don Lewis may never be known. The case remains an enigma, a mystery that has fascinated and intrigued the public for over two decades. Despite the passing of time, it shows no signs of losing its grip on the popular imagination. However, it is important to remember that, at the heart of this mystery, there is a family still searching for answers and closure.

