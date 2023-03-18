Unraveling the Mystery of Carole Baskin’s Husband Don’s Age

The Controversy Surrounding Don Lewis’ Age: What It Could Mean for the Tiger King Case

Carole Baskin made headlines in 2020 as the central figure in Netflix’s “Tiger King” documentary series. One of the key elements of the show was the mystery surrounding the disappearance of Carole’s second husband, Don Lewis. Don vanished in 1997, never to be seen or heard from again, and rumors immediately began to circulate about what might have happened to him.

As the investigation into Don’s disappearance continued, one question arose that became particularly intriguing to many people: what was Don’s age? This may seem like a relatively minor detail, but it could potentially have important implications for the case.

The Conflicting Reports on Don’s Age

According to public records and previous statements made by Carole, Don was born on April 30, 1938. This would make him 59 years old at the time of his disappearance. However, some people have raised doubts about this age, suggesting that Don may have been either younger or older than he claimed to be.

One potential clue that has been cited by those who believe that Don was younger than 59 is a video of him that was released after he disappeared. In the video, Don is shown in the cockpit of one of his planes, discussing his plans for the future. He appears to be in good health and good spirits, and some have pointed out that he does not look like a 59-year-old man.

Another piece of evidence that has been cited is a criminal complaint that was filed against Don in 1994. The complaint contains Don’s birthdate, but it is different from the one that has been widely reported. According to the complaint, Don was born on June 1, 1939, which would make him only 58 years old at the time of his disappearance.

Finally, some have pointed to the fact that Don’s social security number is associated with a birthdate that falls somewhere between these two dates, but is closer to the 1939 date than the 1938 one. This has led some to speculate that Don may have falsified his age at some point in his life for reasons that are not yet clear.

The Implications of Don’s Age

If it were to be confirmed that Don was younger than 59 at the time of his disappearance, it could potentially bolster the theory that he simply ran away and started a new life somewhere else. It could also call into question some of the other details that have been reported about Don’s life, such as his business dealings and personal relationships.

On the other hand, if it were to be confirmed that Don was older than 59 at the time of his disappearance, it could potentially add weight to the theory that he was the victim of foul play. It could also raise questions about why he might have lied about his age, and whether there were other aspects of his life that he was hiding or manipulating.

The Enduring Mystique of Don Lewis and Carole Baskin

At this point, it is unclear what Don’s true age was, and it may never be possible to definitively resolve this mystery. However, the fact that so much attention has been devoted to this question is a testament to the enduring intrigue and fascination that surrounds the case of Don Lewis and Carole Baskin.

The Tiger King documentary series catapulted both Carole Baskin and Don Lewis to infamy, and the public has been captivated by the web of mystery, deception, and drama surrounding their lives. Whether or not the truth about Don’s age ever comes to light, the legend of the “Tiger King” and its bizarre cast of characters is likely to remain a subject of fascination and speculation for many years to come.

