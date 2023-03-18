Unraveling the Mystery: Investigating the Disappearance of Carole Baskin’s Husband

The Unsolved Mystery of Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband: Don Lewis

Introduction

The Netflix documentary series “Tiger King” has become a cultural sensation, shedding light on the controversial world of exotic animal keepers and big cat owners in America. However, while the show entertained millions, one of the questions that lingered among viewers was the disappearance of Carole Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis – a mystery that has remained unsolved for over 20 years. With the renewed interest following the release of “Tiger King,” authorities and individuals are once again investigating the case with renewed focus.

Background

Don Lewis disappeared on August 18, 1997, while he and Carole were married but experiencing a strained relationship. Don was a wealthy man with vast property, exotic animals, and an airplane, among other assets. In the days leading up to his disappearance, he left his home claiming to be sick before suddenly vanishing.

Carole’s explanation for Don’s disappearance was that he was preparing to leave her and their family, showing signs of erratic behavior. She speculated that he may have fled to Costa Rica, where he owned property and spent time. However, Don’s family and friends were skeptical of this account, believing that something more sinister may have occurred.

Investigation

Don’s case was initially investigated but with little evidence found. In 2002, he was declared legally dead, but the case remained open as a missing persons investigation. In 2011, a Reddit thread gained significant attention and led to a flurry of investigations and theories on Don’s disappearance.

Following the release of “Tiger King” in March 2020, interest in Don’s case reached new heights. The show presented a variety of theories, many of which suggested that Carole may have been involved in Don’s disappearance. Joe Exotic, a big cat owner and rival of Carole’s, accused her of killing Don and feeding him to her tigers. Other theories suggested that Don’s disappearance was linked to his work with exotic animals or his business dealings outside of the animal world.

The renewed interest led to an influx of tips and leads, with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office continuing to work on the case. In a statement, they acknowledged the renewed interest and expressed their willingness to explore all theories.

Key Details

Despite many theories, there is no concrete evidence to suggest what happened to Don Lewis. However, a few key details have emerged over the years that raise questions. One of them is the restraining order Carole filed against a handyman who worked on their property in 1998. In the order, Carole claimed that the handyman had threatened violence against her and Don and stolen firearms and other items from their home. Though the handyman denied the allegations, the incident has fuelled speculation that he may have been involved in Don’s disappearance.

Another crucial detail is the document Don submitted to his lawyer just a few months before his disappearance, the “Power of Attorney,” which gave Carole control over his financial affairs if he were to become incapacitated or disappear. Some have suggested that the sudden signing of the document, just months before Don vanished, was suspicious and may have been forged.

Passion for Justice

Despite the lack of solid evidence, the investigation into Don’s disappearance persists. The case serves as a powerful reminder of how unresolved mysteries can impact those involved. Carole Baskin has been unyielding in her determination to bring justice to her husband’s disappearance. Though many theories have been suggested, the answer remains elusive.

Conclusion

Don Lewis’ disappearance is a case that still haunts the public imagination. With renewed interest following the “Tiger King” documentary series, the case remains open, serving as a cautionary tale about the power of unresolved mysteries and the importance of leaving no stone unturned. With the renewed media attention, we can only hope that new evidence will emerge that sheds light on the truth surrounding Don Lewis’ disappearance.

————————————

