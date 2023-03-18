Unraveling the Mystery: How Old Was Carole Baskin’s Late Husband Don?

The Mystery of Don Lewis’ Age: Unraveling the Truth

Carole Baskin is a controversial public figure, known for her appearance in the documentary series “Tiger King” and for being the founder of Big Cat Rescue, an animal sanctuary in Florida. In the aftermath of the series, there has been much speculation about the disappearance of her former husband, Don Lewis. This article aims to unravel the mystery of how old Don Lewis was at the time of his disappearance.

Early Life

Don Lewis was born on April 30, 1938, in Dade City, Florida. He grew up in a cattle ranching family and became a self-made millionaire through real estate investments and business ventures, including owning a chain of truck stops. Lewis married his first wife, Gladys Cross, in 1958, and they had three children together. After divorcing Gladys, Lewis married his second wife, Marie Martin, in 1984.

The Love Affair

However, Lewis began an extramarital affair with Carole Baskin in 1989, leading to his eventual divorce from Martin and marriage to Baskin. According to Baskin’s account, Lewis disappeared on August 18, 1997, after telling her he was going to Costa Rica with some friends. He left his van at a private airport, and his disappearance was first reported by Baskin on August 19. Despite extensive searches and investigations, Lewis has never been found, and his case remains unsolved.

Speculation on Lewis’ Age

There has been much speculation about Lewis’s age at the time of his disappearance, and some have suggested that he was older than his reported age of 59. In the documentary series “Tiger King,” several people speculated that Lewis may have been in his 80s or even 90s at the time of his disappearance. However, there is little evidence to support these claims.

Lewis’s birth certificate, obtained by the media, confirms that he was born in 1938, making him 59 years old at the time of his disappearance. Additionally, Lewis’s family members have confirmed that he was indeed born in 1938 and that there is no evidence to suggest he was older than his reported age.

Despite these facts, some have continued to cast doubt on Lewis’s reported age. Some have suggested that Lewis may have used a false identity or that he may have lied about his age to take advantage of Baskin, who was significantly younger than him.

Possible Reasons for the Speculations

There are several reasons why people may be inclined to believe that Lewis was older than his reported age. Firstly, Lewis had a distinctive appearance, with a weathered face, graying hair, and a thin build. Some have suggested that these features are more typical of someone in their 70s or 80s than someone in their late 50s.

Secondly, Lewis was known for his adventurous spirit and love of travel. He had traveled to Costa Rica and other exotic locations several times before his disappearance, and some have suggested that he may have been living a double life, which would explain why he disappeared without a trace.

Finally, Lewis’s disappearance was shrouded in mystery and suspicion, which has fueled speculation about his age and other aspects of his life. There are several theories about what happened to Lewis, including that he was killed by Baskin, that he disappeared voluntarily to escape financial troubles or legal issues, or that he was involved in criminal activity.

The Truth Behind Don Lewis’ Age

In conclusion, there is no evidence to suggest that Don Lewis was older than his reported age of 59 at the time of his disappearance. While some may find his weathered appearance and adventurous spirit suspicious, there is nothing to suggest that he was living a double life or using a false identity. Lewis’s case remains unsolved, and his disappearance continues to be a source of mystery and speculation. Despite the many speculations, the truth about Don Lewis’ age is clear – he disappeared at 59, and his fate remains unknown.

