Unraveling the Mystery: How Old is Don Lewis, Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband?

The Disappearance of Don Lewis: A Mystery That Continues to Confound

Introduction

Don Lewis, the former husband of Carole Baskin, disappeared over two decades ago, and the circumstances surrounding his disappearance remain shrouded in mystery. The case has once again come into the limelight, thanks to the immense popularity of the Netflix documentary series “Tiger King” in 2020. Despite multiple investigations and searches, there has been no conclusive evidence that can shed light on what happened to him.

How Old Was Don Lewis When He Disappeared?

Don Lewis was born on April 30, 1938, in Dade City, Florida. However, there is some confusion about his age at the time of his disappearance. The official report filed by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office states that Lewis disappeared on August 18, 1997, at the age of 59. However, documents related to the divorce proceedings between Baskin and Lewis, filed in 1991, listed him as being 52 years old at that time. It is unclear where the discrepancy originated, but it is possible that Lewis may have lied or misremembered his age in the past.

Theories About the Disappearance of Don Lewis

Carole Baskin has repeatedly denied any involvement in Lewis’s disappearance, but suspicion remains high. In “Tiger King,” the documentary that brought the case to the limelight, Baskin’s contentious relationship with Joe Exotic, the owner of a rival big cat zoo who has accused Baskin of being responsible for Lewis’s disappearance, was highlighted. Joe Exotic has even suggested that Baskin fed her husband’s body to the tigers at her animal sanctuary, but there is no evidence to support this claim.

There has been speculation that Lewis was involved in illegal activities that might have put him in danger. Also, some people believe that he staged his disappearance to escape his past problems. However, these theories have not been confirmed, and the case remains unresolved.

The Legacy of Don Lewis’s Disappearance

For those who knew and loved Don Lewis, his absence remains a painful and unanswered question. His disappearance remains a mystery, and as long as it remains unresolved, speculation and conspiracy theories will continue to abound. Moreover, the case has highlighted the dangers of the private exotic animal industry and the need for greater regulation. It has also served as a reminder of the enduring power of a mystery and the human desire to uncover the truth.

Conclusion

The disappearance of Don Lewis has captured the imagination of the public for decades, and the mystery surrounding it shows no sign of abating. As of today, it seems unlikely that the truth about Don Lewis’s disappearance will ever be fully known. Nonetheless, the case remains a reminder of the need for continued efforts to solve unsolved mysterious cases.

As investigations continue, people can only hope that one day, there will be a resolution to the case, and Don Lewis’s family and friends will know the truth about his disappearance.

