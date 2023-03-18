Unraveling the Mystery: How Old Is Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband Don?

The Mysterious Disappearance of Don Lewis: Tiger King’s Missing Husband

Introduction

The Tiger King is a Netflix docuseries that captivated the world’s attention when it was released in March 2020.

One of the personalities that grabbed the viewers was Carole Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida. However, what made Carole’s character intriguing was the disappearance of her second husband, Don Lewis.

Don Lewis’ Age

A significant detail in this mystery is Don’s age when he vanished.

Don’s birthdate, according to public records, was April 30, 1938. Therefore, he was likely 59 years old at the time of his disappearance. However, Don may have been a few years older than that.

Don had inconsistencies in his birthdates. His will, signed in 1996, listed his birth year as April 30, 1935, meaning he would have been 62 years old when he vanished. However, his passport and driver’s license list his birth year as April 30, 1938, making him 59 years old during his disappearance.

The Big Cat Rescue website lists Don’s birth year as April 30, 1938, while other sites such as Find a Grave, claim he was born in 1935.

Carole has accused Don’s family members of changing his birthdate after his death to influence his will. However, Don’s daughters have disputed Carole’s claim and assert that their father was born in 1935.

Don’s Background

Regardless of Don’s actual birthdate, it is clear that he was a wealthy man when he disappeared, having built his fortune from his various business ventures. He accumulated a lot of wealth through his used car dealerships, real estate investments, and other interests. His net worth was approximately $7 million at the time he went missing.

Don used to describe his childhood as growing up on a farm in Lincoln, Nebraska, during the Great Depression. According to his daughters, he mentioned that his father was 50 years old when he was born, which makes his birth year 1935.

Don’s Disappearance

Don vanished on August 18, 1997, after he left his home in Tampa on his way to the office. Two days later, his vehicle was found at a nearby airport, but there was no trace of him. Despite extensive investigations, Don was never found.

The search for Don was complicated by many factors, including allegations of police corruption and cover-ups.

Carole Baskin’s Involvement

Carole Baskin has been the center of suspicion for many people who believe she may have played a role in Don’s disappearance.

In the Tiger King documentary, Joe Exotic, Carole’s rival big cat owner, accused her of killing Don and feeding his body to the tigers at Big Cat Rescue. Carole denies any involvement and even offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to Don’s discovery.

Conclusion

The mystery surrounding Don Lewis continues to baffle and intrigue investigators and the public. Despite all the speculations, the truth remains unknown, and Don’s whereabouts remain a mystery.

His disappearance may be a small detail, but it is one of the factors that make this case even more captivating.

