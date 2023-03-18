Unraveling the Mystery: How Old Is Carole Baskin’s Husband Don Lewis?

Carole Baskin and the Mystery of Don Lewis’ Age and Disappearance

Introduction

Carole Baskin gained worldwide recognition for her role in the Netflix documentary, “Tiger King.” The true crime show explores the eccentric world of big cat owners and focuses on the rivalry between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. However, the documentary also delves into questions about the disappearance of Carole’s second husband, Don Lewis. One question that keeps arising is how old Don Lewis was at the time of his disappearance. As the case remains unsolved, numerous theories about Lewis’s disappearance have gained media attention, and the mystery around his age has contributed to the suspicion surrounding the case.

Don Lewis’s Age and Disappearance

The age of Don Lewis at the time of his disappearance is a topic of controversy. Various sources report that he was 59, 60, or 62 years old. This discrepancy highlights that no concrete evidence exists to indicate his true age at the time of his disappearance. Furthermore, personal and financial disagreements between his family members and counterparts render both his death and his exoneration equally suspicious. The lack of hard evidence invites speculation and theories about the unsolved mystery, with many pointing to Baskin as having involvement.

Lewis met Carole Baskin in 1981 in Florida. He was running a trucking company with his second wife, and Baskin was a 20-year-old real estate agent. Baskin quickly became fond of Lewis for his rugged looks and dynamic personality, and they soon began dating. They shared a deep interest in animal conservation, and over the years, they worked together to expand Lewis’s exotic animal collection.

Lewis’s Disappearance

The circumstances surrounding Lewis’s disappearance remain unclear. He was last seen leaving his Tampa residence on August 18, 1997, headed for Costa Rica for business and personal reasons. He was alone when he disappeared. His family and loved ones reported him missing the following day, and an investigation began. However, the authorities could not find any significant evidence to explain the circumstances around his vanishing.

Carole Baskin’s Involvement

The theory that Carole Baskin had something to do with her husband’s disappearance has gained media attention mostly due to the Netflix documentary. The documentary paints Baskin as a ruthless businesswoman, leading people to accuse her of benefiting from Lewis’s disappearance. Family members believe that she changed Lewis’s will without his knowledge, giving herself his entire fortune. In the years after Lewis’s disappearance, Baskin was able to live a comfortable lifestyle and expand her Big Cat Rescue business.

While Baskin denies any involvement in Lewis’s disappearance, web sleuths and amateur investigators have latched onto different aspects of the case, including Lewis’s age. Theories indicate that Lewis could have had dementia, which had led him to wander away from his home and never return, or that he faked his death and relocated to another country, which could explain discrepancies in his age. Social media users have pointed out that if Lewis was indeed 62 when he disappeared, he would be 86 years old if he were alive today, which remains a significant possibility.

The Mystery Intensifies

The mystery around Don Lewis’s disappearance has only deepened in recent years, with Carole Baskin now under intense scrutiny from newfound social media users. With the case now being reopened, new evidence could emerge, finally shedding light on the unanswered questions of who did what to whom and why.

Conclusion

Theories and speculation surrounding Lewis’s disappearance are unlikely to die down anytime soon. The mystery of his age and disappearance adds to the intrigue around his story, making it a compelling mystery that captivates audiences globally. Even with a reopened case, there is still no proven evidence linking Baskin to Lewis’s disappearance or death, and the ultimate fate of Don Lewis remains unknown.

