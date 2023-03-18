Unraveling the Mysterious Disappearance of Joe Exotic’s Third Husband

Joe Exotic: The Mystery of the Disappearance of Don Lewis

The Disappearance

Don Lewis disappeared on August 18, 1997, and his body has never been found. His van was found abandoned at a local airport, but there was no sign of Don. The police searched the airport and the surrounding areas, but there were no eyewitnesses, nor any evidence of foul play.

Joe’s History of Violence

Joe Exotic had a history of violence towards both humans and animals. There were reports that he was running a side-business of illegally breeding and selling big cats, making him a potential liability to Don, who was also involved in the zoo’s operations. A former zoo employee testified that he saw Joe threaten Don on multiple occasions, telling him that he was going to kill him. Allegedly, Don had filed a restraining order against Joe shortly before he disappeared.

The Will

A few weeks after Don’s disappearance, Joe produced a will that was supposedly signed by Don in 1996. The authenticity of the will was questioned, and it raised suspicions that Joe could have forged it to gain control of Don’s assets.

The Tiger Pit Theory

One of the most bizarre conspiracies is that Joe fed Don to the tigers at his zoo. While the theory itself seems far-fetched, some still believe that it’s possible, considering Joe’s past history of violence. However, there was no evidence of tiger activity or human remains found in the pit.

Conclusion

The disappearance of Don Lewis remains a mystery that has captivated the world. While some believe that Joe was involved in his husband’s disappearance, others believe that Don might have willingly left for Costa Rica, where he was known to travel frequently. Regardless of the truth, the story raises questions about the exotic animal trade and the potentially dangerous world of big cat enthusiasts.

