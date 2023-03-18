Unraveling the Enigma: The Vanishing of Joe Exotic’s Third Spouse

Uncovering the Mystery: The Disappearance of Joe Exotic’s Third Husband

Joe Exotic, born Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is a former zoo operator and Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate who gained worldwide notoriety after the release of the Netflix docu-series, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”.

Aside from his feud with big cat activist Carole Baskin, another mystery that has left viewers of the show gripped is the disappearance of Joe Exotic’s third husband, Travis Maldonado.

Who was Travis Maldonado?

Travis Maldonado was one of Joe Exotic’s husbands and a former employee at his Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma. Born in 1994, Maldonado was just 22 years old when he married Joe Exotic in 2017.

According to reports, Maldonado had a troubled past and struggled with addiction. Exotic, who was 38 years Maldonado’s senior, spoke about how he had rescued him from a life of drugs and gave him a job at the zoo.

What happened to Travis Maldonado?

On October 6, 2017, Maldonado died after accidentally shooting himself in the head at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park. Reports suggest that Maldonado was playing with a handgun and believed the weapon to be unloaded. He died at the age of 23.

Exotic has maintained that Maldonado’s death was a tragic accident and not a suicide, as some have speculated. During the show, Exotic is shown speaking about how Maldonado had a habit of playing with guns whilst under the influence of drugs.

However, some believe there is more to Maldonado’s death than meets the eye. In one scene of the Netflix series, Exotic claims that somebody killed Maldonado out of hatred for him.

Was there an investigation into Travis Maldonado’s death?

Following Maldonado’s death, the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into the incident. The official verdict ruled Maldonado’s death as an accident.

However, there are some who believe the case should be reopened. In a recent interview with Inside Edition, John Reinke, former manager of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, argued that there were suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident. He claims that Maldonado was not the kind of person who would have played with guns while under the influence.

Additionally, Exotic’s former business partner, Jeff Lowe, has also hinted that the event may not have been an accident. In an interview with Distractify, he said: “There’s a lot more to Travis’s [death] than what you saw in the show…I think they really need to open up that investigation, and dig deeper into Travis’s death.”

Furthermore, it has been reported that Maldonado’s mother, Cheryl Maldonado, expressed doubts over the circumstances surrounding her son’s death. She has previously stated that her son was not suicidal.

What do we know about Joe Exotic’s involvement, if any?

Exotic has denied any involvement in Maldonado’s death. In fact, he suggests that he was traumatized by the incident and still feels guilt for letting Maldonado play with guns on the day of his death.

However, Carol Baskin, who was repeatedly targeted by Exotic in the docu-series, has accused him of playing a role in Maldonado’s death. Baskin, who runs Big Cat Rescue, claims Exotic has a history of animal cruelty and violence towards people. She said during the show that she believed Exotic was responsible for hiring a hitman to carry out her murder.

Whilst Baskin has no concrete evidence of Exotic’s involvement in Maldonado’s death, many believe he may know more than he has disclosed.

FAQs:

Q. Did Joe Exotic kill Travis Maldonado?

A. There is no concrete evidence to suggest that Joe Exotic was involved in Maldonado’s death, but some believe he may know more than he has disclosed.

Q. Was Travis Maldonado suicidal?

A. It has been reported that Maldonado was not suicidal, and his mother expressed doubts over the circumstances surrounding her son’s death.

Q. Was there an investigation into Travis Maldonado’s death?

A. Yes, the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into the incident and ruled Maldonado’s death as an accident.

Q. Should the investigation into Maldonado’s death be reopened?

A. Some, including former manager John Reinke and Exotic’s former business partner Jeff Lowe, believe the case should be reopened due to suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

In conclusion, the mystery surrounding the death of Travis Maldonado continues to perplex viewers of “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”. Whilst his death was officially ruled as an accident, there are those who believe there is more to the story. Only time will tell whether the case will be reopened and the truth finally uncovered.

What Happened To Joe Exotic\’s 3rd Husband?