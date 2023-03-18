Uncovering the Mystery of Joe Exotic’s Third Husband: What Really Happened?

The Mystery of Dillon Passage and Joe Exotic’s Relationship

Joe Exotic is a name that has recently gained immense popularity, thanks to the docuseries “Tiger King,” which aired on Netflix in March 2020. The documentary revealed the story of the infamous zoo owner, Joe Exotic, who was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill his arch-nemesis, Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast and the owner of a big cat sanctuary in Florida. However, there was another aspect of Joe’s life that drew immense attention, and that was his romantic life.

Who is Dillon Passage?

Dillon Passage is a young man who hails from Austin, Texas. He was just 22 years old when he met Joe Exotic. According to Dillon, they met on Grindr, a popular dating app, and hit it off immediately. Dillon was a bartender at that time, and he soon quit his job to move in with Joe Exotic at his zoo in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. The couple got married in 2017, shortly after Dillon’s 23rd birthday.

Dillon was not a part of Joe’s life when the events that led to his incarceration took place. Joe Exotic was convicted of animal cruelty and hiring a hitman to kill Carole Baskin in 2019, and Dillon wasn’t part of the drama when it unfolded. However, he has been a vocal supporter of Joe since his arrest, and has been actively advocating for his release.

What does Dillon say about his relationship with Joe?

Dillon has been quite vocal about his relationship with Joe, and he has shared some insights into their relationship. According to Dillon, he was immediately drawn to Joe’s charismatic personality, and he fell in love with him within a few weeks of meeting him. Dillon has also described their relationship as “loving, passionate, and genuine,” and has said that Joe made him feel “complete.”

However, Dillon has also admitted that their relationship had its ups and downs. He has said that Joe was not always easy to live with, and they often had arguments and disagreements. He has also said that Joe was deeply affected by his legal battles, and their relationship suffered as a result. Nevertheless, Dillon has remained a steadfast supporter of Joe, and has never wavered in his love for him.

What happened to Joe after he was arrested?

After Joe Exotic was arrested, he was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in the murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin, as well as other charges, including animal cruelty. Joe has been serving his sentence at the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, where he has been sharing a cell with Dillon’s cousin, Dylan Passage.

Dillon has been posting updates about Joe’s condition in prison, and has revealed that Joe is suffering from multiple health issues. He has shared that Joe has had several bouts of pneumonia, and has also been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Dillon has been advocating for Joe’s release on medical grounds, arguing that Joe’s health is deteriorating rapidly.

What is the truth about Joe and Dillon’s relationship?

The truth about Joe and Dillon’s relationship is difficult to discern. While Dillon has said that their relationship was loving and genuine, there are some who have accused him of being a gold digger, and have suggested that he was only with Joe for his money and fame. However, Dillon has denied these accusations, and has maintained that he loved Joe for who he was, and not for what he could do for him.

It is clear that the relationship between Joe and Dillon was not all smooth sailing. They had their fair share of arguments and disagreements, and their relationship suffered as a result of Joe’s legal battles. However, despite all of this, Dillon has remained a staunch supporter of Joe, and has never wavered in his love for him.

Conclusion

Joe Exotic’s romantic life is a complicated and controversial topic, and there are still many unanswered questions about the truth behind his relationships. The story of his third husband, Dillon Passage, is one that has captured the world’s attention, and has sparked much debate and speculation. While the truth about their relationship may never be fully revealed, there is no denying the fact that Dillon has been a steadfast supporter of Joe throughout his legal battles, and has remained by his side through thick and thin.

