Uncovering the Mystery of Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband Don Lewis’ Age

Most people are familiar with the true-crime documentary series “Tiger King,” which was released on Netflix in March 2020. The series followed the story of the eccentric zoo owner Joe Exotic and his feud with animal rights activist Carole Baskin. However, one of the central issues of the series was the mystery surrounding Carole Baskin’s missing husband, Don Lewis.

Don Lewis, who was 59 at the time of his disappearance, vanished without a trace in August 1997, leaving behind his wife Carole and his two children from a previous marriage. Despite extensive searches, Lewis has never been found, and his disappearance remains a mystery to this day. However, there have been a few developments in the case over the past few months, which have shed some light on the case.

Don Lewis’ Age

Don Lewis was born on April 30, 1938, in North Carolina, which makes him 59 years old at the time of his disappearance. Lewis was a self-made millionaire who made his fortune in the real estate business. He was described as a charismatic and generous man who loved animals and would often take in stray cats and dogs.

At the time of his disappearance, Don Lewis was married to Carole Baskin, who he had met after she ran away from her first husband, Michael Murdock. Don and Carole got married in 1991, and soon after, they started purchasing exotic animals, which eventually led to the creation of their wildlife sanctuary, Big Cat Rescue.

Despite their shared love for animals, Carole and Don’s marriage was far from perfect. The couple had a tumultuous relationship, and Don often had extramarital affairs. Carole has been accused of being involved in her husband’s disappearance, but she vehemently denies any involvement and claims that she had nothing to do with it.

Developments in the Case

Over the past few months, there have been a few developments in the case of Don Lewis’ disappearance. One of the most significant developments came in April 2020 when Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced that his office was reopening the case, after receiving new leads and information about the case.

Since then, there have been several new developments in the case, including a $100,000 reward offer for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Don Lewis’ disappearance. Additionally, a former employee of Big Cat Rescue, Anne McQueen, has come forward with new information that she claims could help solve the case.

FAQs

Q: What happened to Don Lewis?

A: Don Lewis disappeared without a trace in August 1997. Despite extensive searches, his body has never been found.

Q: Who is Carole Baskin?

A: Carole Baskin is an animal rights activist and the founder and CEO of Big Cat Rescue, a wildlife sanctuary in Tampa, Florida. She is also known for her appearance in the Netflix true-crime documentary series “Tiger King”.

Q: Was Carole Baskin involved in Don Lewis’ disappearance?

A: Carole Baskin vehemently denies any involvement in her husband’s disappearance and claims that she had nothing to do with it.

Q: Has the case been reopened?

A: Yes, the case has been reopened by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office after receiving new leads and information about the case.

Q: Is there a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Don Lewis’ disappearance?

A: Yes, there is a $100,000 reward offer for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Don Lewis’ disappearance.

In conclusion, the mystery surrounding the disappearance of Carole Baskin's husband, Don Lewis, has captivated the public's attention for over two decades. While there have been a few developments in the case over the past few months, the case remains unsolved. However, with the reopening of the case, and the new information that has been brought forward, there is hope that one day the truth about what happened to Don Lewis will finally come to light.