Uncovering the Mystery of Carole Baskin’s Millionaire Husband: Where Did He Get His Money?

The Mysterious Source of Don Lewis’ Millions and Carole Baskin’s Wealth

Carole Baskin, the infamous tiger queen of Netflix\’s “Tiger King,” has long captivated audiences with her eccentric persona, ferocious love for big cats, and mysterious past. Perhaps the biggest question surrounding Baskin’s life, however, is the source of her husband’s millions.

The Wealth of Don Lewis

Don Lewis, Baskin’s second husband, disappeared without a trace in 1997, sparking an intense investigation and endless speculation around the already enigmatic Baskin. Questions swirled around her alleged involvement in Lewis’ disappearance, but even more curious were the circumstances around his incredible wealth.

Born in 1938 in Dade City, Florida, Lewis grew up in a modest family but quickly made a name for himself in the world of real estate. By the time he met Baskin, he was already a millionaire several times over, thanks to his savvy investments and business acumen.

Lewis owned several successful businesses, including real estate ventures, including his own airline called “Air Cat,” which he used to transport exotic animals all over the country. He also owned 200 acres of land, several properties in different states, and dozens of exotic animals.

Despite his immense wealth, Lewis was known for his hardworking and unassuming nature. He still drove a pickup truck and lived a relatively simple life with his wife and children. Lewis was passionate about animal rescue, and he and Baskin shared a fierce love for big cats.

Many have speculated that Lewis’ wealth was tied to his animal trading business. Lewis was well-known in the exotic animal trade and owned dozens of big cats, including tigers, lions, leopards, and panthers. He bought, sold, and bred the exotic animals and even used them to advertise his business ventures.

However, others have pointed to Lewis’ expertise in real estate and his savvy investments as the source of his fortune. Lewis was involved in several successful real estate ventures, including the purchase of a prime piece of land in Tampa, Florida, which he later developed into millionaire’s row. He was also known for his ability to spot profitable opportunities, buying and selling businesses, and investing in the stock market.

Over the years, Lewis had made some lucrative investments, including investments in rental properties, oil, and gas. When he disappeared, he reportedly had over $5 million in assets, including real estate holdings, trusts, and stock portfolios.

Despite the numerous theories around Lewis’ wealth, one thing is clear: he was a successful, self-made businessman who possessed a rare combination of ambition, intelligence, and risk-taking.

Baskin’s Source of Wealth

Baskin’s own source of wealth has also been a subject of speculation. She and her current husband, Howard Baskin, co-own Big Cat Rescue, a wildlife sanctuary that rescues and rehabilitates big cats in Florida. The sanctuary generates income through merchandise sales, tours, and donations, and Baskin herself has leveraged her fame into numerous endorsement deals and television appearances.

However, the immense wealth that Lewis and Baskin accumulated is not without controversy. Many animal rights activists have criticized both Lewis and Baskin for their involvement in the exotic animal trade, which often involves the exploitation and mistreatment of animals.

Moreover, the circumstances around Lewis’ disappearance have only added to the cloud of suspicion surrounding the couple’s fortune. Baskin herself has been accused of involvement in Lewis’ death, although she vehemently denies the allegations.

The Future of “Tiger King”

One of the most baffling mysteries surrounding the “Tiger King” saga is the source of Don Lewis’ millions. While some believe his success was tied to the animal trade, others point to his expertise in real estate and investments. Regardless of the source of his wealth, Lewis and his wife, Carole Baskin, were undoubtedly savvy businesspeople who made a fortune through hard work, risk-taking, and a bit of luck.

As the world continues to be fascinated by the “Tiger King” saga, the question of Don Lewis’ disappearance and the source of his wealth remains shrouded in mystery. For fans of the show and advocates for animal welfare alike, the mystery surrounding Baskin’s millionaire husband is likely to remain a subject of fascination and speculation for years to come.

