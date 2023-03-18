Uncovering the Mystery of Carole Baskin’s Husband Don’s Age

Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband Don Lewis: How Old Was He When He Disappeared?

Don Lewis’ disappearance in 1997 has become one of the biggest mysteries in the True Crime world. The Tiger King, a Netflix docuseries following Joe Exotic, a big cat enthusiast, and Carole Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue, shone a light on Lewis’ mysterious disappearance. In the series, Exotic accused Baskin of killing her husband, a claim that she denied. However, one question that still lingers in the minds of many is, how old was Don Lewis when he disappeared?

Don’s Age

There is a lot of speculation surrounding Don Lewis’ age at the time of his disappearance. While some sources report that he was 59, others suggest that he was 62. However, the most reliable source that confirms Don’s age was his daughter, Gale Rathbone.

Gale Rathbone, Don’s Daughter

Gale Rathbone, Don’s daughter from his first marriage, has been vocal about her father’s disappearance and the events leading up to it. In an interview with Tampa Bay Times, she revealed that her father was 60 years old at the time of his disappearance.

In the interview, Rathbone also shared that Don was a survivor of a 1984 plane crash that left him with a broken neck, back, and hip. The crash happened when Don’s 1955 Piper Apache aircraft went down in the Gulf of Mexico, leaving him stranded for three days before being rescued.

The Aftermath of the Crash

The crash led Don to experience chronic pain and mobility issues. Rathbone revealed that Don couldn’t walk without the help of crutches or a wheelchair. His left leg was amputated below the knee due to a blood clot, and he underwent back surgery at the time of the crash. The plane crash had a significant impact on Don’s life, leading him to sell his trucking business and start investing in the exotic animal trade.

Don’s Marriage to Carole Baskin

Don met Carole Baskin in 1981, and they got married four years later in 1985. In an interview with Fox News, Baskin revealed that Don was her third husband, and she was his second wife. The couple owned Big Cat Rescue, a non-profit dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating abused and abandoned big cats.

However, their relationship turned sour, and by the time of Don’s disappearance, they were no longer living together. Baskin had taken out a restraining order against Don, claiming that he had threatened to kill her. After his disappearance, Baskin inherited his estate, leading to rumors that she was involved in his disappearance.

Investigations into Don’s Disappearance

Don’s disappearance remains an open case. Despite the allegations and rumors surrounding Baskin’s involvement, no one has been charged in connection with his disappearance. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reopened the case after the release of The Tiger King.

In a recent announcement, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office revealed that they had received more than 150 tips since the release of The Tiger King. The department stated that they had conducted multiple interviews and were exploring new leads in the investigation. However, they did not provide any further details about the progress of the case.

Conclusion

Don Lewis’ age at the time of his disappearance was 60 years old, according to his daughter Gale Rathbone. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance and the allegations against Carole Baskin have led to a lot of speculation and media attention. However, despite the renewed interest in the case after the release of The Tiger King, Don’s disappearance remains a mystery. The investigation is still ongoing, and hopefully, the truth about what happened to him will be uncovered.

