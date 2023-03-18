Uncovering the Mystery: Investigating the Disappearance of Carole Baskin’s Husband

Carole Baskin and the Mysterious Disappearance of Her Husband Don Lewis

Introduction

Carole Baskin is the founder of Big Cat Rescue and a prominent cast member in the hit Netflix series Tiger King. However, she has been the subject of controversy and speculation surrounding the disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis, in 1997. Despite multiple investigations and a plethora of rumors, the mystery of what happened to Don Lewis has never been officially solved. In this article, we will explore the various theories and evidence surrounding the case to try and uncover what really happened to Carole Baskin’s husband.

The Disappearance of Don Lewis

Don Lewis, a millionaire businessman and animal enthusiast, disappeared without a trace in August 1997, leaving no concrete evidence behind that could help piece together his whereabouts or fate. The last anyone heard from him was on August 18th, when he called a friend asking for help with a broken-down car. After that, he seemingly vanished with no explanation or reason given.

Was Carole Baskin Involved?

Naturally, suspicion quickly fell on his wife, Carole Baskin, who Lewis had been married to for over a decade. Furthermore, Baskin inherited Lewis’s estate after his disappearance, which only fueled rumors that she may have been involved in his disappearance. However, Baskin has always maintained her innocence and refutes the claims that she had anything to do with her husband’s disappearance. Despite this, many people are still convinced that there is more to the story.

The Tiger Theory

One theory that gained a lot of traction after the airing of Tiger King is that Carole Baskin may have fed Don Lewis to her tigers. This theory was promoted heavily by Joe Exotic, Baskin’s rival and the main subject of the show, who repeatedly accused her of murdering her husband and disposing of his body in this way. While there is no concrete evidence to support this theory, it has been pointed out that Baskin has made some curious remarks in the past about feeding small animal bones to her tigers, leading some to speculate that she may have done the same with her husband’s remains.

The Staged Disappearance Theory

Another theory that has been suggested is that Don Lewis may have staged his own disappearance in order to escape the limelight and start a new life elsewhere. He was known to have a history of cheating on his wives and had reportedly told friends and associates before his disappearance that he was planning to move to Costa Rica. However, this theory doesn’t explain why Lewis would have left behind his children and substantial wealth or why there has been no trace of him since his disappearance.

The Unsolved Mystery

Despite these various theories and rumors, the case of Don Lewis’s disappearance remains unsolved. The investigation into his disappearance was reopened in 2020 after the release of Tiger King sparked renewed public interest in the case. However, no new evidence has been discovered that sheds any light on what actually happened to him.

Conclusion

The disappearance of Don Lewis is one of the most intriguing and mysterious cases in recent history. Despite multiple investigations and a wealth of rumors and theories, there is no concrete evidence as to what happened to him. While some people believe that Carole Baskin had a hand in his disappearance, others theorize that he may have staged his own disappearance to start a new life. In the absence of any solid evidence, the truth may be forever shrouded in mystery.

