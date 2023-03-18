Uncovering the Mystery: How Old Was Carole Baskin’s Husband Don Lewis?

The Age of Don Lewis at the Time of His Disappearance

The Disappearance of Don Lewis

In August 1997, Don Lewis disappeared from his home in Tampa, Florida. He was the CEO of Wildlife on Easy Street, a big cat sanctuary owned by Carole Baskin, his wife at the time. Lewis was last seen by Baskin, who reported him missing the following day. Since then, the case has remained unsolved, with no new leads or breakthroughs in the investigation.

Theories and Speculations

Theories and speculation surrounding his disappearance have been rampant, with many believing that Baskin played a role in his disappearance. The documentary series “Tiger King” explores this theory, as well as other possible scenarios, such as foul play from people involved in Lewis’ business dealings or even a planned disappearance.

Age Discrepancies

One question that has plagued viewers is, how old was Don Lewis when he disappeared? According to various sources, Don Lewis was born on April 30, 1938, which would make him 62 years old at the time of his disappearance. However, there have been conflicting reports regarding his age, which has led to new theories and speculations regarding his disappearance.

One of the earliest mentions of Lewis’ age comes from a police report filed by Baskin, stating that Lewis was born on April 30, 1938. This report was used by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office during their investigation into his disappearance. In addition, various news articles and obituaries following his disappearance state that he was 62 years old.

However, a birth certificate has surfaced online that lists Don Lewis’ birth year as 1935, which would make him 65 at the time of his disappearance. The authenticity of this document has yet to be verified, but it has sparked new interest and theories regarding his disappearance.

New Speculations

The age discrepancy opens up a new realm of speculation, as some have suggested that Lewis faked his own death and started a new life elsewhere. Others speculate that the change in age could have been intentional, as a 65-year-old man disappearing could have garnered more attention and urgency in the investigation than a 62-year-old man.

Another theory that has emerged from this age discrepancy is that Lewis’ business dealings may have played a role in his disappearance. Lewis had multiple business interests, including real estate, cattle farming, and his big cat sanctuary. Some speculate that a change in his age could have been an attempt to protect his business assets, as being listed as 62 years old, he could have been subject to forced retirement or penalties in his business dealings.

Conclusion

The disappearance of Don Lewis remains one of the most mysterious unsolved cases in America. The age of Don Lewis at the time of his disappearance may seem trivial, but it has opened up new theories and speculations regarding the case. Regardless of his age, Lewis was a husband, father, and businessman who disappeared without a trace, leaving behind a family, friends, and an unresolved mystery. As the investigation into his disappearance continues, the world remains captivated by the case of Don Lewis, the missing husband of Carole Baskin.

