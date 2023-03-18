Uncovering the Mystery: How Old Is Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband Don?

The Mysterious Disappearance of Carole Baskin’s Second Husband, Don Lewis

Carole Baskin is a controversial figure that rose to worldwide fame after the release of the Netflix true-crime documentary series Tiger King. The show chronicled the feud between Baskin and her rival, Joe Exotic, who owns a private zoo in Oklahoma. However, the series’ primary mystery was about the disappearance of Carole Baskin’s second husband, Don Lewis.

The Disappearance of Don Lewis

Don Lewis vanished from his Florida home in 1997, and his disappearance remains one of America’s most intriguing missing person cases. Baskin, who is now married to Howard Baskin, denies any involvement in Lewis’s disappearance, but speculation continues to grow, with many people wondering how old Lewis would be today, had he not gone missing.

Don Lewis’s suspicious disappearance was a family affair. On the night before he went missing, Don had contacted several people, informing them that he was planning to go on a trip to Costa Rica. Carole Baskin, Lewis’s wife at the time, was the last person to see him alive.

The morning after, when he still had not returned home, Baskin called the authorities to report his disappearance. During the investigation, police officers searched the area but found nothing.

Baskin claimed that her husband had disappeared of his own free will and that he had probably flown to Costa Rica to start a new life. However, there was no indication that Don had ever boarded a plane or crossed the border into Mexico or Central America.

Theories

Over the years, numerous theories have surfaced regarding Don Lewis’s disappearance. Various individuals stated that Baskin was involved in her husband’s vanishing. In fact, Carole Baskin has been dogged by allegations of foul play in connection with Lewis’s disappearance. It’s suspected that his disappearance was planned and executed to seize the fortune that he had accumulated. Don was a wealthy businessman, and his estate was worth millions of dollars.

Another theory is that Don Lewis’s bizarre personality caused him to disappear. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service discovered that Don Lewis had been illegally transporting exotic animals, and it’s believed that he had experienced legal troubles in the past.

Moreover, many people believe that Don Lewis’s plane was sabotaged and that he was flying over the Gulf of Mexico when the plane exploded. There are also speculations that he was murdered and fed to the tigers at the Big Cat Rescue.

Recently, Joe Exotic, a Tiger King star, made claims that he has evidence proving that Carole Baskin was involved in the disappearance of her husband.

Conclusion

The mysterious disappearance of Don Lewis has yet to be solved, and the case remains open to this day. However, the question of how old he would be today, had he not gone missing, is irrelevant to the investigation into his disappearance.

Carole Baskin and Don Lewis’s relationship is shrouded in secrecy and confusion, with many conflicting accounts surrounding the circumstances of his disappearance. The fact that he vanished without a trace or leaving any clues behind only adds to the mystery.

As Joe Exotic’s claims suggest, the possibility that Baskin was involved in Lewis’s disappearance cannot be ignored. However, until conclusive evidence is presented, the mystery of Don Lewis’s disappearance will remain unsolved, and his family will be left with unanswered questions.

————————————

How Old Is Carole Baskin\’s Husband Don?