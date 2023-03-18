Uncovering the Mystery: How Old Is Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband Don Lewis?

Carole Baskin and the Mysterious Disappearance of Don Lewis: A Decades-Old Unsolved Case

Carole Baskin is a well-known big cat enthusiast and founder of Big Cat Rescue. However, for years, she has been at the center of a mystery that continues to baffle the world: the disappearance of her ex-husband, Don Lewis. Despite Baskin’s denials of any involvement, many people in the public eye are convinced that she had a hand in Lewis’ disappearance. But one question still remains unanswered: how old was Don Lewis when he vanished?

Early Life and Background of Don Lewis

According to court records, Donald Eugene Lewis was born on April 30, 1938, in Davenport, Iowa. This means that he was 60 years old when he disappeared. Growing up in a relatively modest family, Lewis yearned for a better life. He later became a self-made millionaire through his involvement in the trucking business, buying up several trucking companies until he became a successful and wealthy businessman.

Marriage to Carole Baskin and Disappearance

Lewis was married to Baskin in 1991, marking his second marriage after his first ended in divorce. Their marriage was fraught with conflict and tension, and they separated in 1997. Lewis went missing on August 18 of that same year. He left his Tampa, Florida home early in the morning to go on a trip to Costa Rica, but never returned. Lewis’ private plane was found abandoned at a nearby airport, but there was no trace of Lewis.

Various Theories and Investigations

The mysterious disappearance of Lewis has been the subject of numerous theories and investigations. One of the most persistent and popular theories is that Carole Baskin had a hand in Lewis’ disappearance. She was accused of killing him and feeding him to her tigers, but there is no evidence to support this theory. Another theory is that Lewis disappeared on his own accord and staged his own death to escape his marital problems and start a new life. However, none of these theories have been proven true or false.

Lewis’ family continues to search for answers, and the case remains unsolved to this day. With the release of the wildly popular Netflix documentary series “Tiger King,” the case has gained even more attention and public interest. Baskin is featured in the series, and she is portrayed as a villain by some of the other characters.

The Legacy of Don Lewis

Apart from the mystery and intrigue surrounding Lewis’ disappearance, his legacy has also sparked conversations and calls for action in protecting big cats. Carole Baskin has been a vocal advocate for the protection of big cats, and has campaigned for the passage of the Big Cat Public Safety Act, which would prohibit private individuals and organizations from owning big cats. The Lewis case has highlighted the need for stricter regulations and laws in the industry, which has been rocked by controversies, abuses, and tragedies.

Conclusion

The disappearance of Don Lewis remains a perplexing and heart-wrenching mystery to his family and the public. Despite the numerous theories and investigations, no one knows for certain what happened to Lewis or who was responsible. Lewis was 60 years old when he disappeared in 1997, and if he were still alive today, he would be 82 years old. As the case continues to attract public attention, it has become a cautionary tale about the dangers of big cat ownership and the importance of protecting these majestic creatures.

————————————

How Old Is Carole Baskin\’s Husband Don?