Uncovering the Age of Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband: Don Lewis

Carole Baskin and the Mystery of Don Lewis

Carole Baskin, a notorious big cat rescuer and owner of Big Cat Rescue sanctuary, has once again made headlines due to the release of Netflix’s docu-series Tiger King. While the series has highlighted various big cat-related issues in the United States, Baskin’s involvement in the disappearance of her former husband, Don Lewis, has drawn criticism.

The Life of Don Lewis

Don Lewis was a millionaire who made his fortune in the exotic animal trade. Together with Baskin, he owned a big cat sanctuary in Tampa, Florida. Born in 1938, he was the youngest of four siblings and grew up on a farm. He left home at a young age and began working on oil rigs in the western United States. In 1971, he moved to Tampa, Florida, and started buying and selling exotic animals.

Successful in the exotic animal trade, he amassed a fortune and was fond of big cats. Apart from his sanctuary with Baskin, he was involved in several other enterprises, such as fish farming and real estate.

The Disappearance of Don Lewis

In 1997, Lewis disappeared under mysterious circumstances, leading to speculation about what could have happened. His car was discovered abandoned at a nearby airport, and he was never seen again. Despite an investigation, there were no signs of foul play, and the case remains unsolved.

Baskin has been under scrutiny in connection to Lewis’s disappearance, with allegations that she had a hand in his vanishing. In the days that followed Lewis’s disappearance, Baskin produced a will giving her control over his estate, but it was found to be a forgery. Further raising concerns are questions about Baskin’s story around Lewis’s disappearance.

There are allegations that Lewis was killed and disposed of in one of the big cat enclosures at the sanctuary, and former employees have stated that Baskin would “feed” bodies of deceased animals to the big cats.

The Importance of Determining Don Lewis’s Age

Despite lack of evidence in the case, determining how old Lewis was at the time of his vanishing could be vital to unlocking the mystery. This information can be obtained from various sources like his birth certificate, driver’s license, or medical and dental records.

Knowing Lewis’s age could aid investigators in narrowing down their search for him, for instance, if he was in his 60s at the time of his disappearance, he would be more susceptible to health problems, whereas if he was in his 40s, he may have been more likely to be involved in risky business dealings or illegal activities.

Leads in the Case

The search for Lewis’s dental records could potentially be a lead in identifying whether remains have been found. Dental records are commonly used in missing persons cases to identify remains.

Additionally, the increased attention on the case due to Tiger King has raised hopes that new witnesses may come forward, which can aid investigators to solve the case.

Conclusion

The mystery surrounding the disappearance of Don Lewis remains a captivating subject globally, with the potential of new leads emerging due to the rekindled interest in the case. Determining how old Lewis was at the time of his disappearance could prove useful in the search for answers. As the case continues to get investigated, people hope for justice to prevail and the truth to be revealed.

