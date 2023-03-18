Uncovering the Age of Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband Don Lewis

Uncovering the Age of Don Lewis: A Key Clue in the Tiger King Mystery

For the past year, the world has been captivated by Joe Exotic and the Tiger King. However, one mystery has remained unsolved throughout the entire Netflix documentary: the disappearance of Carole Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis.

In the documentary, Joe Exotic accuses Carole Baskin of killing her husband and feeding him to her tigers. Additionally, Lewis’s family believes that Baskin played a role in his disappearance. However, Baskin has denied these accusations and maintains her innocence.

Despite multiple investigations and searches, Lewis’s body has never been found. So, how can we go about uncovering the age of his disappearance and finding out what really happened to Don Lewis?

First, it’s important to understand the timeline of events surrounding Lewis’s disappearance. On August 18, 1997, Lewis left his home early in the morning and drove to his office in Tampa, Florida. That evening, he failed to come home, and his wife Carole reported him missing.

At the time of his disappearance, Lewis was 60 years old. However, his exact birthdate is unknown, and it’s possible that he could have been older or younger than 60.

One potential clue to uncovering Lewis’s age is to look at his previous marriages. When Lewis married Carole Baskin in 1991, he was already married to another woman, Gladys Lewis Cross. Cross has stated publicly that Lewis was born on April 30, 1936, making him 61 years old at the time of his disappearance.

However, there are conflicting reports about Lewis’s birthdate. In a 1998 missing person report, Lewis’s birthdate is listed as December 31, 1933, which would make him 64 at the time of his disappearance. Additionally, some sources have suggested that Lewis may have been using multiple birthdates and aliases, making it difficult to know for sure how old he was.

In addition to trying to determine Lewis’s age, investigators and journalists have also looked into other clues that could shed light on his disappearance. For example, there is evidence that Lewis was planning to divorce Carole Baskin at the time of his disappearance, which could have provided a potential motive for foul play.

There are also questions surrounding Lewis’s financial dealings. In the years before his disappearance, he had been involved in multiple lawsuits and had reportedly told friends that he was planning to move to Costa Rica to avoid paying alimony to his ex-wife Gladys Lewis Cross.

Another potential clue is the fact that Lewis’s van was found at a nearby airport after his disappearance. Some have speculated that he may have been planning to leave the country when he went missing.

Despite these and other leads, the case remains unsolved, and Lewis’s body has never been found. Carole Baskin has consistently denied any involvement in her husband’s disappearance and has accused her detractors of spreading lies and misinformation.

In recent years, interest in the case has reignited thanks to the popularity of the Tiger King documentary. Lewis’s family has also continued to push for answers, and in 2020, they offered a $100,000 reward for information about his disappearance.

Ultimately, uncovering the age of Don Lewis is just one small piece of the puzzle in this ongoing mystery. Until his body is found or more concrete evidence is uncovered, the truth about what happened to Carole Baskin’s missing husband may remain elusive.

The disappearance of Don Lewis has captivated the world for over two decades. The mystery surrounding his disappearance has spawned countless investigations and theories, making him a household name with newfound fame in 2020 from the Tiger King. However, despite the renewed interest and numerous investigations, the case remains unsolved, with no clear answers in sight.

One of the key pieces of evidence that could shed light on the mystery is the age of Don Lewis. While his exact birthdate remains unknown, piecing together the various reports suggests that he was born between 1933 and 1936. Given this range, he would have been between 60 and 64 years old at the time of his disappearance.

Extracting the age of Don Lewis is just the beginning of the investigation into his disappearance. Law enforcement officials, investigators, journalists, and the public have all attempted to piece together his last days, find leads, and evidence that could bring closure to his family and friends. However, the trail has gone cold, with no breakthroughs or new leads for many years.

The central figure in the mystery is Carole Baskin, Don Lewis’s wife, who Joe Exotic and others accused of playing a role in his disappearance. Joe Exotic, the star of the Tiger King documentary, claimed that Carole fed her husband to her tigers, while others have speculated that she was involved in a financial scheme, involving his estate and disappearance. Carole has consistently denied these allegations and claimed that such claims are false and unfounded.

The case of Don Lewis provides an interesting case study for law enforcement, investigators, and journalists, as well as the public at large. Investigations often have gaps, misinformation, and missing pieces, and thus those pieces may prove the critical evidence in piecing together an accurate narrative. The investigation of Don Lewis’s disappearance highlights the need to remain objective, rely on evidence, follow the trail, and connect with the community in the search for the truth.

In conclusion, the mysterious disappearance of Don Lewis has fascinated people across the world. While the exact age of Don Lewis may provide a clue in solving the mystery of his disappearance, it raises important questions about our justice system and how missing persons cases are handled. While theories abound, it’s essential to remember that establishing the facts of the case is a necessary step to deliver justice to Don Lewis and his family. Until then, the case remains unresolved, leaving an unsolved mystery of a missing man, Don Lewis.

