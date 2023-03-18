Tracking the whereabouts of Joe’s tigers: A glimpse into animal welfare issues

Joe Exotic’s Tigers: Tracking and Caring for Exotic Animals

Joe Exotic, the flamboyant, big cat enthusiast from Oklahoma, is currently serving a 22-year sentence in federal prison for a slew of crimes, including animal cruelty, attempting to hire a hitman, and falsifying wildlife records. The infamous star of Netflix’s hit documentary series, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness,” was notorious for keeping dozens of tigers, lions, and other big cats in cramped and unsanitary conditions, using them for profit and entertainment.

Tracking Down Exotic Animals

Since the documentary aired, and Joe’s incarceration, there’s been a renewed push to track down and care for Joe’s exotic animals. Animal welfare groups, government agencies, and private individuals have been working tirelessly to locate and monitor the whereabouts of Joe’s former tigers and provide them with proper care and sanctuary.

The tracking mission, however, is no easy feat. Many of the animals have been sold, transferred, or illegally obtained by other individuals and businesses, making them difficult to locate and trace. Moreover, the animals are often transferred across state lines, making it challenging to coordinate rescue and transport efforts.

Despite these challenges, animal welfare groups like the American Humane Society, Big Cat Rescue, and the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries have been working together to track down Joe’s tigers and other exotic animals. They’ve been using everything from satellite imagery and GPS tracking devices to social media and local tips to locate the animals and ensure their welfare.

Animal Welfare Issues

One of the most significant animal welfare issues surrounding Joe’s tigers is their psychological and physical wellbeing. Many of the tigers, having been kept in trailer parks, roadside zoos, and other unsuitable environments, suffer from severe health problems like malnutrition, dehydration, and chronic stress. They also have little to no socialization with other tigers or natural habitats, leading to behavioral issues and aggression.

To address these issues, animal welfare groups have been partnering with reputable sanctuaries and zoos to provide the tigers with specialized care, rehabilitation, and enrichment. These sanctuaries provide large and safe enclosures, proper diets, medical treatment, and opportunities for the tigers to socialize and exercise with other tigers.

Challenges in Providing Care

However, many challenges still exist concerning the care of these animals. For instance, many of the rescued tigers have suffered long-term abuse, which means that they have developed a range of behavioral issues that require veterinary care, therapy, and specialized treatment.

Moreover, the cost of providing proper care for the tigers can be expensive. Most of these sanctuaries and zoos rely on donations and sponsorships to maintain and provide care for the tigers. Given the current economic climate, many of these sanctuaries and zoos have been struggling financially to care for the animals.

The Legal Challenges

The tracking mission to locate and provide care for Joe’s tigers is also crucial because of the legal challenges associated with the ownership and transport of these animals. Many of the tigers and other exotic animals that were once in Joe’s possession were transported illegally across state lines without proper licenses or permits. The authorities have been working closely with animal welfare groups to gather evidence and prosecute those who have violated the laws and regulations surrounding animal ownership and transport.

Moreover, the U.S. government has been pushing for stricter laws and regulations concerning the ownership and transport of exotic animals. In 2019, the Big Cat Public Safety Act was introduced, aimed at putting an end to the private ownership of big cats and banning their use as pets, among other things.

The Bill is currently under review in Congress, and animal welfare groups are pushing for its passage. They argue that the Bill would help prevent the types of cruelty and abuses that occurred in Joe’s case and mitigate the risks associated with the ownership of exotic animals.

Conclusion

In conclusion, tracking the whereabouts of Joe’s tigers is not just about locating the animals and providing them with proper care and sanctuary. It’s also about addressing the broader animal welfare issues associated with private ownership of exotic animals, including the need for proper regulation, oversight, and protection. The mission to provide proper care and welfare to these animals is a critical aspect of creating a better world for both animals and humans alike.

————————————

Where Are Joe\’s Tigers Now?