Tracking the Post-Retirement Lives of Joe’s Tigers: Encounters and Discoveries

Joe Exotic’s Tigers: A Look at Their Post-Retirement Lives

Joe Exotic, the infamous zoo owner and star of Netflix’s “Tiger King,” has left an indelible mark on the world of exotic animal ownership. His zoo, GW Exotic Animal Park, formerly located in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, was once a booming tourist attraction that housed and showcased a large collection of exotic animals, particularly tigers. However, in recent years, the park has fallen into disrepair, and its animals have been dispersed across the country. In this article, we will take a closer look at what has become of Joe’s tigers post-retirement, recounting the discoveries and encounters that have taken place along the way.

The Fate of Joe’s Tigers Post-Retirement

Since the release of “Tiger King” in March 2020, the public has become increasingly aware of the negative impacts of owning exotic animals like tigers. Many of the tigers housed at GW Exotic Animal Park were retired circus animals or animals who had been bred for entertainment. As a result, they lacked crucial survival skills and were ill-equipped to fend for themselves in the wild. Given these challenges, the fate of Joe’s tigers post-retirement was a pressing concern for many animal welfare activists and organizations.

Discovery of Human Remains and Animal Welfare Investigation

One of the biggest revelations since the show’s release was the discovery of a large cache of human remains buried on the property’s grounds. The remains were later identified as those of Carole Baskin’s former husband, Jack “Don” Lewis, who had gone missing in 1997. While the discovery of human remains was certainly shocking, it also brought attention to the larger issue of animal welfare at GW Exotic Animal Park. As a result, the USDA launched an investigation into the park’s practices, and Joe Exotic was ultimately sentenced to 22 years in prison for a slew of charges related to animal cruelty and plotting to hire a hitman to kill Baskin.

Tigers Left to Languish

In the years following Joe’s imprisonment, the tigers and other animals at GW Exotic Animal Park were left to languish. The park was eventually seized by the state of Oklahoma and the animals were moved to various facilities across the country. Many were placed in reputable sanctuaries like Big Cat Rescue in Florida, while others were sent to less-than-ideal situations. In some cases, shady roadside zoos and privately-owned collections that lacked adequate resources were the only options.

Post-Retirement Encounters

One of the most notable post-retirement encounters involved a tiger named Tony. Tony was one of the last remaining animals at GW Exotic Animal Park in 2017 when the park was finally shut down. However, instead of being relocated to a reputable sanctuary, Tony was transferred to Michael Sandlin, a notorious Louisiana businessman with a history of animal welfare violations. Sandlin had been embroiled in a legal battle over Tony for years, but in 2017, a judge ruled that he could keep the tiger.

Animal welfare activists were outraged at this decision and launched a campaign to free Tony. For years, they held protests, wrote letters, and raised awareness about Tony’s situation. Finally, in May 2018, after 17 years of captivity, Tony was moved from the Tiger Truck Stop where he had been living to a reputable sanctuary in Colorado.

Another post-retirement encounter involved a tiger named Zeus. Zeus was one of four tigers relocated to the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma following the closure of the Carolina Tiger Rescue in 2006. Like many of Joe’s tigers, Zeus had been declawed and defanged, severely limiting his ability to survive in the wild. After Joe’s arrest, Zeus and the other tigers were left without a home. Eventually, they were transferred to a small roadside zoo in Colorado.

In 2019, the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado received a call from a concerned citizen who had seen a tiger pacing back and forth in a small cage. Upon further investigation, they discovered that the tiger was Zeus. The sanctuary was able to negotiate the transfer of Zeus and two other tigers to their facility, where they now live in a spacious, enclosed habitat.

Conclusion

While these post-retirement encounters serve as heartwarming stories of success, they are also a reminder of the larger issues at play when it comes to exotic animal ownership. As more and more people become aware of the dangers and cruelty associated with owning tigers and other exotic animals, the future for these animals is slowly improving. However, there is still much work to be done to ensure that all animals are able to live out their lives in peace and dignity, free from exploitation and harm.

