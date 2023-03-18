Tracking the Journey of Joe’s Tigers: The Long Road to Freedom

The Epic Journey of Joe’s Tigers: A Tale of Survival and Advocacy

In 2021, Joe’s Tigers made headlines around the world after their rescue from a private zoo in Oklahoma. The big cats’ long journey to freedom captivated the public’s attention, leading to a widespread discussion of the need for stricter regulations on the private ownership of exotic animals.

The Beginning of the Saga

The saga began in 2016 when Joe Schreibvogel, also known as Joe Exotic, opened a private zoo in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, where he kept several exotic animals, including tigers, lions, and ligers. Joe’s Tiger’s soon became the main attraction, drawing visitors from all over the country who wanted to see the majestic animals up close.

However, as the years went on, reports of animal cruelty and neglect began to surface. In 2018, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) filed a complaint against the zoo, citing several violations of the Animal Welfare Act. The complaint alleged that the tigers were kept in small, cramped cages and were deprived of adequate food, water, and veterinary care.

Despite these allegations, Joe continued to operate the zoo, even after he was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for a murder-for-hire plot against his rival. However, the situation at the zoo continued to deteriorate, and after a viral Netflix documentary, Tiger King, brought the public’s attention to the ongoing mistreatment of the animals, pressure mounted on officials to take action.

The Journey to Freedom

In June 2020, a federal judge granted ownership of the zoo to Joe’s rival, Carole Baskin, who runs Big Cat Rescue in Florida. Baskin had been one of Joe’s main critics, and she vowed to use the zoo’s resources to care for the animals and to promote awareness of the plight of tigers in captivity.

The transfer of ownership did not occur smoothly, however. In addition to the legal battles, the sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to relocate the animals safely. Many sanctuaries were forced to shut down, and the logistics of transporting large predators across state lines became even more challenging.

Despite the obstacles, Baskin forged ahead with plans to rescue the tigers, and in November 2020, she enlisted the help of the Wild Animal Sanctuary, a nonprofit sanctuary in Colorado that specializes in rescuing large predators. The sanctuary’s team, which includes veterinarians, scientists, and engineers, spent months developing a plan to safely transport the tigers from Oklahoma to the Colorado refuge.

The Triumph of Compassion and Perseverance

On May 6, 2021, the long-awaited move finally took place. A convoy of trucks, including trailers specially designed for transporting tigers, made the 800-mile journey from Wynnewood to Keenesburg, Colorado. The tigers were sedated for the journey, and a team of veterinarians traveled with them to monitor their health and well-being.

The move was a major logistical undertaking, but it was also a triumph of compassion and perseverance. For the first time in years, the tigers would be able to roam in spacious habitats, hunt and play, and receive the kind of care and attention they deserved.

Upon arrival at the Wild Animal Sanctuary, the tigers were carefully removed from their crates and taken to their new habitats. The sanctuary includes over 9,000 acres of land, where the tigers can roam freely and live out the rest of their days in peace.

The Importance of Advocacy

The journey of Joe’s Tigers is an extraordinary tale of survival, resilience, and the human capacity for empathy. It also highlights the urgent need for stronger regulations on the private ownership of exotic animals. As long as there are individuals like Joe Exotic who are willing to exploit animals for financial gain, tigers and other exotic animals will continue to suffer in captivity.

However, there is hope. Thanks to the efforts of advocates like Carole Baskin and the Wild Animal Sanctuary, more and more tigers are being rescued from abusive situations and given a second chance at life. With continued awareness and education, we can work towards a future where all animals are treated with compassion and respect.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the epic journey of Joe’s Tigers is a story of hope and optimism amidst a world of cruelty and neglect. It symbolizes the importance of advocacy, perseverance, and the human capacity for empathy. While there is still much work to be done in the fight against animal cruelty and exploitation, the rescue of Joe’s Tigers serves as proof that change is possible, that compassion can triumph over greed and cruelty, and that animals deserve our respect, love, and protection.

————————————

Where Are Joe\’s Tigers Now?