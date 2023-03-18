Tracking the Journey of Joe’s Tigers: From their Rescue to where they are today

Joe’s Tigers: A Second Chance at Life for Seven Rescued Tigers

Introduction:

Joe’s Tigers was a group of seven majestic tigers rescued from a closed zoo in Oklahoma in 2011. The tigers were on the brink of being euthanized due to insufficient funding and resources to take proper care of them. However, the Big Cat Rescue organization came to the rescue and gave these tigers a second chance at life. This article traces the journey of Joe’s Tigers and highlights the importance of animal welfare and conservation.

The Journey of Joe’s Tigers to Big Cat Rescue:

In September 2011, the seven tigers, Rajah, Natasha, Gabrielle, Amanda, Emily, Jasmine, and Zeus, were transported over a thousand miles across the United States to the Big Cat Rescue sanctuary in Tampa, Florida. The journey was long and arduous, but the tigers finally arrived at their new home safe and sound.

Upon arrival, the tigers underwent a thorough health checkup and were attended to by veterinary care. They were introduced to their new habitats, spacious and designed to emulate their natural environment. The tigers were finally given a chance to live as tigers should, with plenty of room to explore, a healthy diet, and medical attention.

Developing the Tigers’ Personalities:

The team of caregivers at Big Cat Rescue observed and recorded the tigers’ behavior, eating habits, and daily activities to better understand each animal’s unique personality. Over time, the tigers adapted to their new surroundings, and their personalities began to develop as they interacted with their caregivers.

Rajah’s Cancer Diagnosis:

Unfortunately, Rajah, the eldest of the seven tigers, was diagnosed with cancer shortly after his arrival at Big Cat Rescue. The organization’s team provided Rajah with specialized medical care to keep him comfortable until he passed away in May 2019.

Challenges Faced Along the Way:

Gabrielle was diagnosed with a hormonal deficiency, which stunted her growth, and was given the appropriate medical treatment. Jasmine was initially hesitant to trust the caregivers but built a bond with them over time. Emily was known for her love of water, often seen playing in her pool, while Zeus was the largest and the most laid back of the group.

Their Unique Bond:

Natasha and Amanda, the two sisters, were inseparable and often played together or took naps beside each other. Their bond grew stronger over the years, and they lived together happily for the rest of their lives.

Their Specific Nutritional Requirements:

The tigers were provided with a varied diet that included whole prey like rabbits, chickens, and pigs. The caregivers documented the tigers’ dietary habits and provided them with a diet that suited their specific nutritional requirements.

The Aging Process:

It has been almost ten years since the tigers’ arrival at Big Cat Rescue, and time has taken a toll on their bodies. Gabrielle and Jasmine have been diagnosed with progressive neurological diseases that limit their mobility. Amanda passed away in December 2020, leaving only four tigers remaining.

Providing Extra Care:

The four remaining tigers require extra care and attention as they age. They have access to solar-powered heaters and insulated housing to keep them warm during the winter months. Additionally, the tigers are given a daily infusion of vitamins and minerals to supplement their aging bodies.

Celebrating Joe’s Tigers:

Today, the Big Cat Rescue team and the community around the sanctuary celebrate the seven extraordinary tigers and the life they have led under their care. The tigers’ journey serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting these majestic animals and ensuring their welfare.

Conclusion:

Joe’s Tigers serve as an inspiring story of hope and perseverance, reminding us of the importance of animal welfare, conservation, and the tireless efforts of organizations like Big Cat Rescue to rescue and rehabilitate these magnificent animals. Through dedication, love, and care, the tigers have been given a new lease of life, and their journey is a testament to the resilience of nature and the human spirit.

