Tracking the Journey of Joe’s Tigers: From Rescue to Recovery

Joe’s Tigers: From Rescue to Recovery

The wild animals rescue centers and sanctuaries have been playing an admirable role in saving animals from cruelty and placing them in safe and friendly environments. The rescue and rehabilitation of animals is a long and challenging process that requires individual attention, care, and patience. Joe’s Tigers is one such story, which follows the journey of two big cats that were rescued from the state of Texas and rehabilitated in a sanctuary located near the northern outskirts of New York City.

Background

In 2017, two tigers, named Marcus and Sabrina, were discovered in a yard of a residential area in Houston, Texas. The poor animals were chained, malnourished, and living in inhumane conditions. Local authorities were informed about the situation, and the animals were removed from the property. After medical examinations by local vets, the tigers were identified as Siberian and Bengal Tigers. The tigers, aged two and three at the time, were eventually moved to the Catskill Animal Sanctuary in New York.

The Catskill Animal Sanctuary

Catskill Animal Sanctuary, located in Saugerties, New York, is a non-profit organization founded in 2001. The sanctuary provides a safe and secure home for rescued farm animals and domestic pets that have been abused, neglected or slaughtered. The sanctuary has a wide range of animals, including horses, pigs, cows, and turkeys. The organization also runs educational programs aimed at teaching people about animal protection and veganism.

Rescue and Rehabilitation

The rescue and rehabilitation of Marcus and Sabrina were a challenging task. Joe Russo, the founder of Joe’s Tigers, who has been rescuing animals for over ten years, was involved in rescuing the two tigers from Texas. After the animals were relocated to the Catskill Animal Sanctuary, Joe observed that the tigers were dehydrated, underweight, and suffering from malnourishment. The tigers were also suffering from dental issues due to their diet, which consisted mainly of bones and raw meat.

The rehabilitation of the tigers began with a change of diet. The animals were fed a balanced meal that consisted of cooked meat, vegetables, and supplements. Regular medical check-ups were conducted to monitor their health closely. In addition, the sanctuary staff would play with the tigers and engage them in various activities to help them overcome the trauma of their past. As tigers require a lot of physical activity, the staff built a large enclosure where they could run and play.

The tigers were also provided with veterinary care, which included regular injections and medical treatments for their dental problems. As physical contact is essential for tigers’ emotional and physical well-being, the staff at the sanctuary would pet them and groom their fur. After several months, the tigers had gained weight, had healthy coats, and their dental issues had been resolved.

Adoption

Marcus and Sabrina were relocated to Joe’s Tigers in October 2019, where they were given a permanent home. Joe’s Tigers is a sanctuary that was established in 2018 by Joe Russo. The sanctuary aims to rescue exotic animals from inhumane conditions and provide them with a better life. The sanctuary is located on a 10-acre farm that has been converted into an animal haven. Apart from the two tigers, Joe’s Tigers is home to a lion, a black leopard, and a collection of small animals such as rabbits and guinea pigs.

The tigers were given a large enclosure that had a pool, a jungle gym, and a cave. The sanctuary also hired a full-time veterinarian who was responsible for regularly monitoring the tigers’ health. The staff at the sanctuary continued the care plan that was initiated at the Catskill Animal Sanctuary, which included a balanced diet, regular exercise, and medical care.

The sanctuary also engaged the tigers in activities such as swimming and playing with interactive toys, which helped them remain mentally and physically stimulated. The staff would also train the tigers to respond to their names and do simple tricks, such as sitting or rolling over.

Conclusion

The rescue and rehabilitation of wild animals require a considerable amount of patience and dedication. The journey of Marcus and Sabrina reflects the commitment of people working in the animal rescue industry. The efforts of the Catskill Animal Sanctuary and Joe’s Tigers have given a second chance to these two tigers, who were once neglected and abused in Texas. Their journey is a testimony to the importance of animal rescue and the hard work carried out by animal welfare organizations. It is also a reminder that animals deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, and their well-being should be a top priority.

