Tracking the Journey of Joe’s Tigers: A Look into Their Current Whereabouts

Joe’s Tigers: Where Are They Now?

Introduction

Joe’s Tigers have captured the hearts of millions across the globe with their stunning beauty and impressive hunting abilities. These majestic creatures were kept by a former zookeeper, Joe Exotic, who is now serving time in prison for various crimes. After his arrest, the tigers were relocated to several sanctuaries across the U.S., where they are being taken care of and monitored. This article will take a closer look at the current whereabouts of Joe’s Tigers and the efforts being made to ensure their well-being.

Who Are Joe’s Tigers?

As mentioned earlier, Joe’s Tigers are named after their owner, Joe Exotic. He was a zookeeper in Oklahoma, where he kept over 200 tigers, lions, and other wild animals. Joe gained worldwide recognition from the Netflix documentary, Tiger King, which exposed the dark world of big cat breeding and animal exploitation. Unfortunately, Joe’s obsession with the tigers led him to commit several crimes, including trying to hire someone to kill his former rival, Carole Baskin.

Where Are Joe’s Tigers Currently?

Following Joe’s incarceration, his tigers were transferred to sanctuaries across the U.S. to ensure their safety and well-being. One of the sanctuaries that took in some of Joe’s tigers is The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado. This sanctuary is home to rescued exotic animals, including tigers, bears, lions, and wolves. The sanctuary has a vast network of elevated walkways that allow visitors to watch the animals from above. This system ensures the safety of both the animals and the visitors.

Another sanctuary that took in some of Joe’s tigers is Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida. This organization houses a large number of rescued tigers, lions, and other big cats. The sanctuary aims to educate people about the dangers of keeping wild animals as pets and the importance of protecting these magnificent creatures.

Apart from these sanctuaries, some of Joe’s tigers have found a home in other parts of the U.S. For instance, Moksha Bybee-Fields, one of Joe’s former tigers, is now living in a sanctuary in California, run by the Performing Animal Welfare Society (PAWS). This sanctuary is home to over 70 tigers, as well as other wild animals like bears, elephants, and monkeys.

The Importance of Sanctuaries in Protecting Tigers

Sanctuaries play a crucial role in protecting tigers from extinction. These majestic creatures face several threats, including habitat destruction, poaching, and hunting. Sanctuaries ensure that tigers are well taken care of and monitored. They also play a vital role in educating people about the importance of protecting these animals and their habitat.

Conclusion

Joe’s Tigers have been through a lot, from being mistreated, neglected, and exploited to finally finding a safe haven in sanctuaries across the U.S. These sanctuaries aim to protect tigers from extinction, educate the public about the need for conservation, and provide a glimpse into the lives of these wild animals. It is essential to continue supporting these sanctuaries to ensure that Joe’s Tigers, and other wild animals like them, receive the care they deserve.

