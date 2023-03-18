Tracking the Journey of Joe’s Tigers: A Comprehensive Look at the Relocation of Captive Big Cats

The Journey of Joe Exotic’s Tigers: From Captivity to a New Home

The global trade on wildlife has been a heavily debated topic for many years, and with the increasing interest in the conservation of endangered species, the movement of captive big cats has come under sharp scrutiny.

In 2021, Joe Exotic’s tigers were at the forefront of the public’s mind when it came to the relocation of big cats. After the release of the hit Netflix series ‘Tiger King’, Joe Exotic, the owner of The G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park was sentenced to 22 years in prison for various crimes related to the abuse of big cats.

The Beginning

The G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park was home to over 200 big cats, primarily tigers, but also lions, leopards, and ligers. The facility was often criticized for its lack of care for the animals, and Joe Exotic’s priority was the entertainment of guests rather than the well-being of the animals.

After Joe Exotic’s arrest, a court order was issued that required the facility to vacate the property by August 19th, 2021. The order gave the U.S. Department of Justice permission to take possession of the tigers and rehome them.

Potential Destinations

The U.S. Department of Justice advised that the tigers could be placed in a sanctuary or shelter that could provide adequate care and satisfy all the legal requirements. A list of potential destinations was drawn up, and it was determined that the best place for the tigers would be the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

Turpentine Creek is a non-profit, accredited sanctuary that provides rehabilitation and long-term care for big cats. The refuge has a hands-off policy and promotes the animals’ natural behavior while ensuring their well-being.

The Move

On August 20th, 2021, the tigers were transported from the G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park to their new home at Turpentine Creek. The journey was not easy, and the tigers faced several challenges along the way.

The journey from Oklahoma to Arkansas required a 10-hour drive, and the tigers were transported in cramped cages. The tigers were sedated for their safety and to minimize any stress during the journey.

The journey also faced a significant obstacle as a thunderstorm swept across the region, which caused problems for the drivers of the truck transporting the tigers. Despite the challenges, they arrived safely at Turpentine Creek, where they will be living for the rest of their lives.

The Future

The tigers are now settling into their new home, and the staff at Turpentine Creek are working hard to ensure the animals’ comfort and safety. The sanctuary has a wealth of experience in caring for big cats, and they will provide the tigers with the love and care that they need.

While the move was successful, the problem of big cat trade and captivity still exists. There are still many big cats living in poor conditions and being used for entertainment purposes worldwide. The fight against unethical practices and the conservation of endangered species is ongoing, and we can only hope that more positive progress is made in the future.

Conclusion

Joe’s tigers’ journey has come to a close, and they have finally found a safe and secure home at Turpentine Creek. Although the tigers’ move was successful, the problem of the global trade in wildlife continues to be a major issue in the conservation of wildlife.

The relocation of Joe’s tigers highlights the need for stricter regulations on the purchase and sale of exotic animals. It also shows how organizations like Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge are fundamental in providing a safe and humane environment for big cats and other exotic animals.

We hope that the journey of Joe’s tigers shines a light on the importance of respecting animals’ rights and the need for stringent regulations to protect them. Together, we can make progress towards a future in which every animal is treated with the respect and care they deserve.

