Tracking Joe’s Tigers: What Happened to the Legendary Big Cats?

For many years, Joe Exotic was a well-known figure in the world of exotic animal trade. As the owner of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma, he was particularly famous for his collection of tigers. Joe’s tigers became so popular that they were featured in his hit Netflix series, Tiger King. However, since his imprisonment, many people have been wondering what happened to Joe’s tigers. In this article, we will explore the fate of these majestic big cats.

A Brief History of Joe Exotic and His Tigers

Joe’s love for tigers began in the early 1980s when he first saw them in a zoo. He was so captivated by their beauty that he decided to dedicate his life to working with them. He started out by opening a pet shop in Texas that specialized in exotic animals. He soon realized that he wanted to work with larger animals and started acquiring big cats.

In 1997, Joe opened the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park (GW Zoo) in Oklahoma. The zoo quickly gained popularity for its collection of tigers, which were used for breeding, petting, and photo opportunities. Joe became known for his eccentric personality and love for the limelight. He even ran for president of the United States in 2016.

However, Joe’s life took a turn for the worst after he was arrested and sentenced to 22 years in prison on charges of murder-for-hire and animal abuse. The GW Zoo was sold to Jeff Lowe, who had no experience running a zoo.

What Happened to Joe’s Tigers?

The fate of Joe’s tigers after his imprisonment has been a cause for concern among animal rights activists and Tiger King fans alike. According to reports, the GW Zoo was closed in August 2020 as Jeff Lowe faced a legal battle with the Animal Welfare Act. The USDA revoked the zoo’s license due to numerous animal welfare violations. The animals were subsequently moved to a new location in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

There have been reports of the tigers being mistreated and kept in inhumane conditions. An animal rights group, PETA, even filed a lawsuit against Lowe and his wife for alleged mistreatment of animals. However, these claims have been disputed, and Lowe has denied all allegations of animal cruelty. He has also claimed that the tigers are well taken care of and have more space in their new location.

As for Joe’s tigers specifically, it is unclear what happened to them. Some reports suggest that they were sold off to other exotic animal collectors. Others claim that they were euthanized. However, there is no concrete evidence to support either claim.

The Future of Tigers in Captivity

The fate of Joe’s tigers is just one example of the larger issue of animals being kept in captivity for human entertainment. The reality is that tigers, and other exotic animals, are not meant to be kept in cages. They require vast amounts of space and freedom to roam and hunt, and captivity deprives them of these natural instincts.

Moreover, the breeding of tigers in captivity serves no conservation purpose, as they can never be reintroduced into the wild. Instead, they are bred for profit or to keep the exotic animal trade alive, often leading to inbreeding and genetic defects.

The good news is that there has been a growing movement to end the exploitation of tigers and other exotic animals. More and more countries, such as the United States and China, have been enacting laws to prohibit their ownership and trade. Instead, efforts are focusing on their protection in the wild, where they belong.

FAQs

1. What happened to Joe Exotic’s tigers?

It is unclear what happened to Joe Exotic’s tigers after the closure of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in August 2020. Some reports suggest that they were sold off to other exotic animal collectors, while others claim that they were euthanized. However, there is no concrete evidence to support either claim.

2. Where are the tigers now?

The tigers from the GW Zoo have been moved to a new location in Thackerville, Oklahoma, where they are being taken care of by Jeff Lowe, the new owner of the zoo.

3. Are the tigers being mistreated?

There have been allegations of mistreatment of animals at the GW Zoo and its new location. PETA even filed a lawsuit against Jeff Lowe and his wife for alleged animal cruelty. However, these claims have been disputed, and Lowe has denied all allegations of mistreatment of animals.

4. Why are tigers bred in captivity?

Tigers are bred in captivity for profit and to keep the exotic animal trade alive. It serves no conservation purpose, as they can never be reintroduced into the wild. Captive tigers are often inbred, leading to genetic defects, and are deprived of their natural instincts and behaviors.