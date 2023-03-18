Tracking Down Joe’s Tigers: A Look at the Animals’ Current Homes

Joe Exotic’s Tigers: A Look at Their Life after Rescue

Joe Exotic, the former owner of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, gained notoriety through his documentary, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, which aired on Netflix in 2020. In the documentary, Joe Exotic was accused of animal abuse and mistreatment of exotic animals such as tigers, lions, and other big cats. Since then, many have been curious about the fate of these animals. So much so that a team of dedicated animal welfare activists set out to track down Joe’s Tigers and report on their current living conditions.

The first stop on the team’s journey was the Big Cat Rescue in Tampa Bay, Florida. This sanctuary is the largest accredited sanctuary in the world, and it has been rescuing big cats for over 29 years, including tigers rescued from Joe Exotic’s former park.

At the sanctuary, the team was greeted with warm hospitality and given a tour of the 67-acre facility. They were shown the various enclosures that housed the tigers and other big cats, which were spacious and naturalistic. There were trees, rocks, and platforms for the animals to play and exercise on, and each enclosure had a pool for the tigers to cool down in during hot weather.

The tigers at Big Cat Rescue are well-provided for. they are fed a diet that replicates a wild diet of whole prey such as chicken and turkey with a variety of supplements to ensure they receive all the necessary vitamins and minerals. The animals also receive routine medical check-ups, and any health concerns are immediately addressed.

The team also asked if there were any challenges with rehoming tigers that came from Joe Exotic’s former park. The director of the sanctuary, Carole Baskin, explained that the biggest challenge was dealing with the emotional trauma that the tigers had experienced.

Joe Exotic’s tigers suffered from a lack of proper socialization and human interaction. As a result, they often had violent outbursts and were prone to aggressive behaviors towards humans and other animals. The sanctuary provided a safe and quiet environment for the tigers to recuperate and learn how to interact with humans properly.

The next stop was the Wild Animal Sanctuary located in Keenesburg, Colorado. The sanctuary has one of the largest acreage dedicated to rescued animals, with 789 acres of land used to house 600 animals from 25 different species. The sanctuary has several large habitats to house big cats and other animals.

The team was impressed with the sheer size of the habitats, which allowed the animals to roam freely and live in naturalistic conditions. Each tiger had its own 1800 square foot enclosed den with a water pool, shelter, and enough space to move around and warm up in winter.

The sanctuary is proactive in addressing any health concerns for the animals. The tigers receive routine medical check-ups and are treated appropriately for any diseases or ailments.

One challenge in caring for the tigers is that they suffer from arthritis due to the lack of proper exercise and nutrition provided to them when they were at Joe Exotic’s former park. The sanctuary provides the tigers with a healthy diet and encourages them to exercise by providing toys, climbing structures, and swimming pools.

The team also inquired about the sanctuary’s rehoming process. The sanctuary director, Pat Craig, said that they work with other animal welfare organizations to ensure that the tigers have a suitable forever home that can provide for their physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

The final stop on the team’s journey was the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch located in Murchison, Texas. The ranch was set up in the 1970s by Cleveland Amory, an author, and animal welfare activist. The ranch is now run by the Humane Society of the United States and provides a home for over 1000 rescued animals.

The team was impressed by the environmental enrichment activities provided for the tigers. The tigers were offered a variety of toys, including tires, logs, and paper mache balls. They were also given large trees and platforms to climb and play on.

The tigers had access to a large, open enclosure that offered a variety of terrain and vegetation. They were constantly monitored by the staff to ensure that they received appropriate exercise and attention.

The ranch has a team of dedicated veterinarians who provide the animals with regular health checks and medical care. The tigers are fed a balanced diet and are closely monitored to ensure that they receive all the necessary nutrients.

The team asked about the rehoming process at the ranch. The director of the sanctuary, Noelle Almrud, said that they work with other animal welfare organizations and zoos to provide a safe and happy home for the tigers. The tigers are carefully evaluated before being rehomed, and their specific needs are taken into consideration when choosing a new location for them.

In conclusion, the tigers rescued from Joe Exotic’s former park have found safe and comfortable homes at reputable sanctuaries across the country. These sanctuaries are taking active steps to address the health and emotional issues that the tigers have encountered in their previous environments. While the tigers will never get the chance to live in the wild, they will lead happy and healthy lives with their dedicated caretakers.

